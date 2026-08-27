



Goa Shipyard Limited has delivered ICGS Ajit, a 51.43-metre fast patrol vessel with over 65% indigenous content, capable of speeds exceeding 27 knots and an endurance of 1,500 nautical miles.





This marks the seventh vessel in the Adamya-class program, reinforcing India’s maritime security and self-reliance in defence shipbuilding.





ICGS Ajit, designated Yard 1277, was formally handed over to the Indian Coast Guard on 25 August in Goa. The vessel has a displacement of 330 tonnes, a beam of 8 metres, and a draught of 2.5 metres.





It is powered by twin marine diesel engines driving controllable-pitch propellers, a first-of-its-kind propulsion system for this class of fast patrol vessel. This configuration enhances manoeuvrability and efficiency, particularly in diverse operational environments.





The ship is fitted with an advanced integrated machinery control system, ensuring improved operational readiness and sustainability. With a top speed exceeding 27 knots and an endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, Ajit is designed for repeated patrol and rapid response missions across India’s maritime domain. The vessel will be operated by six officers and 35 sailors, reflecting its compact yet highly capable crew complement.





Ajit’s mission profile includes fisheries protection, surveillance of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, coastal patrols, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations, and search and rescue duties. In addition, the vessel is equipped to provide secondary escort and communications relay functions during wartime, thereby extending its utility beyond peacetime patrols.





Its armament includes a CRN 91 30mm naval gun and two 12.7mm machine guns mounted on stabilised remote-controlled systems, providing credible firepower for interdiction missions.





ICGS Ajit and its sister vessel ICGS Aparajit were launched together on 24 October 2025, marking the final two ships in the eight-vessel Adamya-class program. The program was sanctioned under a ₹4.73 billion ($49.64 million) contract signed between India’s Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard on 28 March 2022, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. This reflects the government’s emphasis on indigenous design, development, and manufacturing in defence procurement.





The Adamya-class vessels, including Ajit, were designed in-house by Goa Shipyard in compliance with the Indian Register of Shipping and the American Bureau of Shipping standards.





Each vessel incorporates more than 65% indigenous content, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the Make in India initiative. This achievement underscores India’s growing capacity to produce advanced maritime platforms domestically, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





Goa Shipyard Limited, established in 1957, operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. Based in Vasco da Gama, the shipyard has steadily expanded its role in designing, building, repairing, and modernising vessels for both defence and commercial customers. The successful delivery of Ajit demonstrates GSL’s ability to meet complex requirements and deliver technologically advanced platforms on schedule.





The induction of Ajit comes at a time when India is facing increasing maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, including piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing. The vessel’s commissioning strengthens the Coast Guard’s operational readiness and enhances India’s maritime security architecture.





It also reflects the broader strategic effort to modernise India’s coastal defence forces with indigenous platforms capable of addressing both conventional and non-traditional threats.





Agencies







