



INS Nipun, the second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Indian Navy, will be commissioned on 31 August 2026 at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard, marking the eighth indigenous naval induction of the year and significantly boosting India’s deep-sea diving, submarine rescue, and underwater intervention capabilities.





Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, the vessel carries nearly 75% indigenous content and represents a major stride in India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat defence program.





INS Nipun was formally delivered to the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on 30 July 2026. It is the second DSV constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, following its sister ship INS Anvesh.





The vessel has been designed and built in accordance with the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping, ensuring compliance with international standards.





The name ‘Nipun’ is derived from Sanskrit, meaning “adept” or “capable,” and the ship lives up to its name by being highly specialised in deep-sea operations.





It is equipped with state-of-the-art dive equipment and has the capability to undertake deep-sea saturation diving, a technique that allows divers to operate at significant depths for extended periods. A dedicated side diving stage has been incorporated to support complex underwater operations.





The vessel is also fitted with advanced Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). These enhance operational efficiency by enabling diver monitoring, underwater inspection, and salvage missions. The ROVs provide critical support in hazardous environments where human divers may face limitations.





INS Nipun will serve as the mother ship for the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV). This role is vital for submarine rescue operations, as the DSRV can be deployed rapidly to evacuate personnel in case of emergencies involving submarines. This capability significantly strengthens India’s preparedness for underwater contingencies.





The commissioning of INS Nipun is part of a larger momentum in indigenous naval shipbuilding in 2026. Earlier this year, the Navy inducted several platforms including INS Anjadip, INS Taragiri, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, INS Agray, INS Mahendragiri, and INS Malvan. INS Nipun will be the eighth indigenous induction of the year, underscoring the Navy’s sustained push towards self-reliance.





With nearly 75% indigenous content, the vessel reflects India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It also highlights the role of Hindustan Shipyard Limited in delivering complex platforms that meet strategic requirements.





The induction of INS Nipun represents a significant enhancement in India’s ability to conduct deep-sea diving, underwater intervention, and submarine rescue operations. It strengthens the Navy’s niche capabilities in underwater domains and contributes to maritime safety and operational readiness.





The vessel’s commissioning at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard on 31 August will be a landmark event, showcasing India’s progress in indigenous shipbuilding and its commitment to strengthening maritime security.





Agencies







