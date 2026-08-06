



India is undergoing a defence transformation with three pillars: the revival of the indigenous Kaveri 2.0 fighter jet engine, the Indian Navy’s ambitious expansion to a 200-warship fleet by 2035, and the successful testing of the 1,500 km-range Long-Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM).





Together, these initiatives mark a decisive step in India’s quest for self-reliance and strategic dominance in the Indo-Pacific.





India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment in Bangalore has revived the Kaveri 2.0 engine after decades of setbacks. The upgraded design has achieved thrust levels of 81–83 kilonewtons with full afterburner capability, a milestone witnessed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Engineers have reduced the engine’s weight from 1,235 kg to about 1,100 kg, with further optimisation targeting below 1,000 kg. Advanced materials such as single-crystal blades and polymer composites, along with digital twin modelling, have accelerated development.





The engine is expected to power future TEJAS MK-1A upgrades, unmanned combat aircraft, and eventually the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This revival aims to end India’s dependence on imported GE F404/F414 engines, which have faced delivery delays.





The Indian Navy is simultaneously pursuing an ambitious plan to expand its fleet to over 200 warships by 2035.





Currently operating around 150 vessels, the Navy has nearly 50 more under construction. Recent inductions include INS Mahendragiri, a Nilgiri-class stealth frigate under Project 17A, and INS Malvan, an anti-submarine warfare craft. Project 75(I) will add six advanced submarines with air-independent propulsion, while Project-17B promises next-generation frigates.





Indigenous aircraft carriers such as INS Vikrant and planned nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) will further strengthen India’s maritime posture. A $8.4 billion maritime revival package aims to position India among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. This expansion is driven by the need to counter China’s 370-ship navy and Pakistan’s Hangor-class submarines, ensuring India’s dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.





The third pillar is the LR-AShM hypersonic missile, successfully tested off Odisha in May 2026. Developed by DRDO’s Advanced Systems Laboratory, the missile struck a target 1,500 km away with precision. It uses a two-stage solid rocket booster and a hypersonic glide vehicle capable of speeds up to Mach 10.





Its quasi-ballistic trajectory and atmospheric skipping manoeuvres make it nearly undetectable by conventional radar. Equipped with indigenous active radar homing seekers, the missile can engage both stationary and moving targets, including aircraft carriers.





This weapon fills a critical gap between the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and strategic ballistic systems, offering the Navy a potent non-nuclear strike option. Limited production has already begun, with induction expected before 2030.





Together, Kaveri 2.0, the 200-warship expansion, and the LR-AShM hypersonic missile represent India’s integrated strategy for defence modernisation. They enhance self-reliance, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, and strengthen deterrence across air and sea domains. India’s maritime strategy now emphasises securing sea lanes, protecting trade routes, and projecting power deep into the Indo-Pacific, aligning with its broader geopolitical ambitions.





Agencies







