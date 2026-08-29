



Kyrgyzstan has expressed full support for the development of transport corridors that can reduce the physical distance between India and Central Asia.





Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to India, Askar Beshimov, emphasised that Bishkek views initiatives such as the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor as crucial for expanding regional trade and connectivity.





He noted that India’s investments in Chabahar and its participation in the INSTC have already marked important steps towards improving links with the landlocked Central Asian region.





Beshimov explained that India had invited Central Asian countries to utilise the Chabahar Port and the Shahid Beheshti Terminal for maritime trade with India and other global markets. He underlined that this would substantially reduce transit time, distance and costs of transporting goods.





India had first proposed the development of Chabahar in 2003 to create an alternative route for Indian goods to reach Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan through road and rail connectivity under the INSTC.





In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year contract for the operation of the Shahid-Beheshti Terminal, aimed at strengthening connectivity with Afghanistan and expanding India’s trade and economic engagement with Central Asia.





For Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked country, improved connectivity would open new opportunities to access the Indian market as well as wider South Asian markets. Beshimov said Bishkek was actively working towards establishing efficient and secure transport corridors, describing the effort as particularly important amid geopolitical volatility and disruptions to traditional logistics routes.





He added that Kyrgyzstan views India’s expanding engagement with Central Asia in a highly positive light, considering New Delhi a natural and strategic partner with shared values of development and democracy, alongside deep-rooted cultural ties.





The envoy highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s forthcoming role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2027, noting that Bishkek considers India a reliable partner in advancing Central Asian interests globally.





He also pointed to the India-Central Asia Dialogue as a vital platform for coordinating positions on regional and international issues, adding that Kyrgyzstan looks forward to expanding cooperation in security, economic development and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.





While political ties between India and Kyrgyzstan remain traditionally warm, Beshimov identified economic relations as the area with the greatest untapped potential. He revealed that bilateral trade turnover reached approximately $120 million by the end of 2025, but remains well below the potential of the two economies.





Kyrgyzstan is keen to attract Indian investment and technology, particularly in mining, information technology and renewable energy. He also highlighted the Agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments as providing legal safeguards for Indian investors.





Pharmaceuticals were identified as another promising area of cooperation, with Kyrgyzstan recognising India’s position as a major producer of affordable and high-quality medicines. Tourism was also highlighted as an emerging sector, with Kyrgyzstan promoting niche tourism linked to its natural and cultural attractions.





Beshimov mentioned ecotourism around Lake Issyk-Kul and the Tien Shan mountains, the “Great Silk Road 2.0” initiative featuring digital guides in Hindi, as well as yoga- and Ayurveda-focused tourism. He added that Kyrgyzstan is working on simplifying visa procedures for group tours.





Education and research were also cited as areas for deeper bilateral engagement. Beshimov spoke of a proposed Kyrgyz-Indian Centre for Educational Innovation at the IT Park in Bishkek and suggested exploring joint dual-degree programs in information technology, medicine and mining engineering.





He stressed that such initiatives would expand people-to-people and institutional links between the two countries.





These remarks come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Uzbekistan from 29–30 August, followed by his visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, from 31 August to 1 September to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.





The visit is expected to further strengthen India’s strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian nations, with connectivity and economic cooperation high on the agenda.





ANI







