



Light Guide Optics Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (DRDO-CHESS) project on the Development of a Collimated Fibre Laser Array.





The bid was secured at an approximate value of ₹3.7 crore, underscoring the growing role of private industry in India’s directed energy weapon ecosystem.





This achievement represents another step forward in the nation’s pursuit of advanced high-power laser technologies for defence applications.





The Collimated Fibre Laser Array project is aimed at scaling laser outputs to higher power levels, a critical requirement for directed energy systems. By combining multiple fibre lasers into a coherent beam, the system seeks to achieve greater energy density and precision.





Such technology is vital for applications ranging from anti-drone warfare to missile interception, where speed-of-light engagement and cost-effective repeatability provide significant operational advantages over traditional kinetic systems.





The emphasis on collimation ensures that the laser beams remain tightly focused over long distances, thereby enhancing lethality and accuracy. This capability is central to the development of next-generation directed energy weapons, which are expected to complement conventional air defence systems.





The project also reflects India’s determination to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers by nurturing indigenous solutions through collaborations between DRDO laboratories and private industry.





Light Guide Optics Pvt. Ltd.’s success in securing this contract highlights the increasing participation of smaller defence technology firms in India’s strategic programs.





The company’s expertise in optics and laser systems positions it as a valuable contributor to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to build self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





By working alongside CHESS, the firm will benefit from DRDO’s research capabilities while bringing industrial agility to the integration and scaling of laser systems.





Globally, fibre laser arrays are being explored by advanced militaries such as the United States, China, and Russia, all of whom view directed energy weapons as a transformative technology for future battlefields.





India’s pursuit of similar systems reflects both strategic necessity and technological ambition. The successful development of the Collimated Fibre Laser Array will place India among a select group of nations capable of fielding indigenous high-power laser systems.





The ₹3.7 crore valuation of the project may appear modest compared to large-scale defence contracts, but its significance lies in the technological breakthroughs it promises.





Once operational, the system could serve as a demonstrator for larger, more powerful directed energy platforms, paving the way for tactical and strategic deployment in the coming decade.





The project also carries export potential, as countries facing drone and missile threats increasingly seek cost-effective directed energy solutions.





Agencies







