



Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian leaders, aiming to revive stalled US-Iran peace negotiations amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.





His visit follows a direct phone call with US President Donald Trump, highlighting Islamabad’s central role in mediation efforts.





Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Tehran on Monday. He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The Pakistan Army confirmed that the visit is part of Islamabad’s broader diplomatic program to promote regional peace and stability. Munir’s agenda focuses on advancing a peaceful, lasting and comprehensive resolution to the Middle East conflict.





The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions. Iran has threatened military retaliation against new US sanctions, while Washington has vowed to intensify economic pressure. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is also scheduled to arrive in Tehran for consultations, underscoring the flurry of diplomatic activity.





Iranian media reported that Munir’s arrival was intended to strengthen bilateral cooperation and reinforce Pakistan’s mediation role. Fars news agency confirmed that Munir will hold discussions with senior Iranian officials beyond his meeting with Momeni. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the trip is designed to continue Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and security in the region.





Pakistan has been leading the push for peace since April, when it helped broker a ceasefire that briefly ended hostilities between the US and Iran. That interim agreement, signed with Pakistan as guarantor, collapsed last month as military strikes resumed.





The conflict began on 28 February when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, prompting Iranian retaliation that choked the Strait of Hormuz and drove up global petroleum prices.





Earlier this month, Mohsin Naqvi held talks in Tehran with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The key sticking point remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global energy supplies normally pass.





Shipping disruptions have severely impacted the global economy. On Sunday, Pezeshkian defended the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June as the best way forward, describing the current situation as “neither war nor peace.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei warned neighbouring states against joining US efforts to weaken Iran’s economy.





US President Donald Trump has escalated rhetoric, promising the “most crushing economic operation” against Iran if Tehran fails to strike a deal. Reports confirm that Trump spoke directly with Munir before the Tehran trip, urging Pakistan to bring Iran back to the negotiating table. This marks Munir’s fourth visit to Tehran in six months, underlining Pakistan’s persistent attempts to mediate.





During the visit, Munir also met Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who accused Washington of repeatedly violating commitments under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding signed in June.





Ghalibaf insisted that Tehran remains committed to implementing the agreement and demanded that the US fulfil its obligations. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue efforts aimed at restoring regional stability.





The discussions also touched on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing further escalation. Iran’s leadership appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and sincere efforts to facilitate dialogue. Despite repeated setbacks, Islamabad continues to position itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, hoping to break the deadlock and achieve lasting peace.





ANI







