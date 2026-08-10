



Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has begun a four-day official visit to Mauritius from 10–13 August 2026, underscoring India’s priority on strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation, defence ties, and regional security under the MAHASAGAR vision.





The visit highlights India’s enduring partnership with Mauritius through training, operational exchanges, and multilateral maritime initiatives.





Admiral Swaminathan’s visit is designed to consolidate the close and enduring maritime partnership between India and Mauritius.





He will interact with senior leadership of the Mauritian government and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest, including maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building, and military collaboration.





These engagements aim to enhance operational-level linkages and reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations.





India and Mauritius share a longstanding maritime relationship anchored in trust and mutual respect. The Indian Navy regularly engages with the National Coast Guard of Mauritius through training exchanges, joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, port visits, and hydrographic surveys. These activities strengthen interoperability and ensure coordinated responses to maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.





Mauritius has consistently participated in Indian Navy-led multilateral initiatives such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), MILAN, the International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR, and Exercise AIKEYME. These engagements reflect the shared commitment of both nations to regional cooperation and stability.





They also embody India’s MAHASAGAR vision — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions — which seeks to promote collective security and development across the Indian Ocean and beyond.





The visit comes shortly after Admiral Swaminathan assumed charge as Chief of the Naval Staff, signalling the importance India attaches to its relationship with Mauritius. It also aligns with India’s broader strategy of strengthening maritime partnerships across the Indian Ocean Region, particularly through operational coordination and capacity building with regional countries.





Beyond defence cooperation, India and Mauritius are expanding their strategic partnership through infrastructure and economic projects. In June 2026, both nations agreed to collaborate on a $1 billion container terminal project in Mauritius, aimed at transforming Port Louis into a premier transshipment hub.





This initiative will enhance regional trade links, provide India with a strategic gateway to Africa, and further strengthen economic and maritime ties. The project complements defence cooperation by reinforcing Mauritius’ role as a key logistics and maritime partner in the Indian Ocean.





India’s maritime outreach to Mauritius also includes deployments such as the Indian Coast Guard Ship Sankalp’s port call at Port Louis earlier in January 2026. That visit featured joint training exercises, oil pollution response drills, and cultural exchanges, reflecting India’s emphasis on capacity building and people-to-people connect.





These engagements highlight India’s role as a reliable maritime partner and its commitment to regional safety, security, and environmental protection.





Admiral Swaminathan’s visit therefore represents not only a reaffirmation of India–Mauritius defence ties but also a broader strategic vision that integrates security, trade, and cooperative development.





It underscores India’s intent to balance regional dynamics, counter external pressures, and reinforce its position as a stabilising force in the Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







