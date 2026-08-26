



The National Security Guard Training Academy in Manesar has launched its first-ever Mahila Commando Conversion Course, a specialised program designed to train women personnel from State Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces in counter-terrorism operations.





This marks a significant step towards expanding the role of women in a domain traditionally dominated by male commandos.





The program began on 24 August 2026 and runs for 12 weeks. Its aim is to transform selected women personnel into physically strong, technically skilled, and operationally ready commandos capable of handling demanding roles in counter-terrorism and internal security. The focus is not merely on representation but on building genuine operational capability for high-risk missions.





The training components are rigorous and comprehensive. Trainees undergo advanced physical conditioning, weapons training and marksmanship, tactical intervention drills, and hostage rescue techniques. They are also exposed to specialised counter-terrorism skills that prepare them for complex operational environments.





The Mahila Commando Conversion Course is structured as a residential program, ensuring immersive training. The first batch comprises 25 women constables from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary’s 5th Battalion at Ghatgate.





The syllabus covers every aspect of commando training, from weapons proficiency to tactical drills, giving participants exposure to the full spectrum of skills required for counter-terrorism roles.





The program carries the theme and hashtag “She Who Dares, Leads,” reflecting its emphasis on building genuine operational leadership among women in India’s security forces.





This initiative is intended to inspire confidence and demonstrate that women can excel in the most demanding operational roles.





By training women from different state and central forces under one shared program, the NSG aims to build a wider pool of trained professionals across the country. This approach also promotes common operational standards and enhances coordination between central and state agencies, which is critical during complex missions requiring joint action.





Once the course is completed, the trained personnel will return to their parent organisations. They will carry enhanced skills and specialised knowledge that can be applied to a broader range of security responsibilities.





This is expected to reduce dependence on a limited pool of specialised commandos and expand the availability of trained women professionals for demanding operational roles across India’s security setup.





The launch of the Mahila Commando Conversion Course represents a milestone in India’s security landscape. It signals a commitment to inclusivity, operational excellence, and the empowerment of women in roles that directly contribute to national security.





Agencies







