



India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty has left Pakistan scrambling for international support, exposing its growing vulnerabilities and isolation. At a virtual seminar organised by the Pakistani Embassy in the United States, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar voiced alarm over India’s decision to place the treaty in abeyance, insisting that water security is central to Pakistan’s stability and warning of wider regional consequences.





Dar described India’s unilateral suspension in April 2025 as having “no basis in the treaty.” His remarks, however, were accompanied by hollow threats of consequences if the treaty is not restored, undermining Islamabad’s claim of promoting peace and stability.





He stressed that the Indus Basin sustains more than 250 million Pakistanis, underpinning agriculture, food security, energy production, livelihoods and economic development. He argued that water security is inseparable from economic and national security, warning that the precedent set by India could destabilise treaty relations worldwide.





The foreign minister attempted to shift blame onto climate change, highlighting Pakistan’s worsening water stress. He noted that per capita water availability has declined sharply over decades, while changing precipitation patterns, glacial retreat, devastating floods, prolonged droughts and increasing hydrological variability have compounded pressures on the system. He claimed these realities should compel stronger cooperation, though Pakistan’s own mismanagement of resources remains a critical factor.





Dar pleaded with the international community, warning that depriving Pakistan of its treaty-allocated waters would have profound consequences for regional peace and security. He urged that the Indus River be preserved as a source of life and civilisation, not confrontation, and insisted that shared waters must never be weaponised.





India’s suspension of the treaty followed the April 2025 Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.





New Delhi reaffirmed its principle that “blood and water cannot flow together,” making clear that treaty operations will remain suspended until Pakistan takes verifiable and irreversible steps to dismantle cross-border terror networks. India’s policy directly links water cooperation to security, setting a precedent that resources will not be shared while terrorism persists.





New Delhi’s firm stance underscores its refusal to bow to international pressure or Pakistan’s rhetoric. By maintaining the suspension, India has kept global attention on Islamabad’s failure to curb terrorism.





While Pakistan appeals for intervention, India has drawn a clear boundary: frameworks like the Indus Waters Treaty are contingent on peace and the absolute end of cross-border violence.





This confrontation highlights the deep intertwining of water security, diplomacy and counter-terrorism in South Asia. Pakistan’s pleas reveal its fragility, while India’s posture demonstrates its resolve to prioritise security over resource-sharing.





The suspension of the treaty has become a symbol of India’s uncompromising stance and Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation.





ANI







