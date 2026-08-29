



INS Kardip on Kamorta Island is one of India’s most strategically vital forward operating bases, acting as a sentinel near the Malacca Strait while also serving as a lifeline for the Nicobarese tribal communities, Strat News Global reported





Its location within a natural cyclone‑sheltered harbour makes it a cornerstone of the Andaman & Nicobar Command’s maritime security operations and humanitarian outreach.





A fast boat journey south of the Ten Degree Channel aboard ICGS Vijit sets the stage for reaching INS Kardip. Nestled on Kamorta Island, the base operates within one of the finest natural harbours in the world, offering protection against tropical cyclones and enabling sustained naval operations.





Its geographical position near the Andaman funnel of the Malacca Strait is critical, with nearly 90,000 ships transiting annually. This corridor carries almost 80 percent of China’s energy imports, a vulnerability often referred to as the ‘Malacca Dilemma.’





INS Kardip is part of India’s strategic spear in the Indian Ocean Region. The Andaman & Nicobar Command is often described as India’s unsinkable aircraft carrier, and Kardip plays a pivotal role in monitoring Chinese spy vessels and submarines that increasingly probe these waters. Its proximity to Southeast Asia and chokepoints like the Six Degree Channel enhances India’s maritime domain awareness and deterrence capabilities.





Operational readiness is demonstrated through high‑speed interception drills. Fast Interceptor Craft capable of exceeding 35 knots execute sharp manoeuvres, including 360‑degree turns, to neutralise piracy and poaching threats.





These constant exercises ensure the ANC remains sharp, safeguarding critical sea lanes and preventing illegal intrusions. Kardip’s sheltered harbour also allows submarines and warships to operate securely, reinforcing India’s ability to project power across the Indo‑Pacific.





Beyond its military role, INS Kardip is deeply integrated with the Nicobarese community. Medical camps are regularly conducted in villages such as Chotta Inaka and Munack, where local gratitude is expressed through music and choral singing.





The command runs a primary school and famously sponsored the education of a girl born aboard an interceptor craft during her mother’s emergency evacuation. Such outreach highlights Kardip’s dual role as protector and benefactor.





The base’s surroundings still bear scars of the 2004 Tsunami, with tree stumps standing as reminders of past devastation.





Yet Kardip continues to embody resilience, with its motto symbolising endurance: amidst the tempest, the lamp of Kardip burns bright. Its humanitarian efforts, combined with strategic vigilance, make it indispensable to both national defence and local welfare.





Additional context underscores Kardip’s importance. Situated over 1,500 kilometres from mainland ports like Visakhapatnam or Chennai, it is significantly closer to Southeast Asian capitals, enhancing India’s ability to respond rapidly to regional developments.





Its natural harbour, formed by Kamorta, Trinkat, and Nancowry islands, provides a fortress‑like environment for naval assets. This positioning ensures India can monitor bulk oil shipments from the Persian Gulf to East Asia, reinforcing its role in securing global energy flows.





INS Kardip thus stands as a sentinel of the sea and a guardian of the people. It embodies India’s strategic foresight in the Indo‑Pacific, balancing hard power with soft outreach, and ensuring that both maritime security and community welfare remain central to its mission.





Agencies







