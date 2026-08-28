



Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra revealed that Pakistan went to extraordinary lengths during Operation Sindoor to locate India’s Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, Times Now reported





He stated that spies and sleeper cells were activated within India to track down the deployment sites of these advanced weapons.





Mishra, who commanded the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command during the operation, emphasised that the S-400 played a decisive role. He explained that Pakistani fighter jets were unable to approach within 200 kilometres of India’s border because of the system’s deterrence.





According to him, every time Pakistani aircraft took off, they were intercepted by the S-400, making it the most significant threat to Pakistan’s aerial operations.





He further disclosed that Pakistan was receiving satellite assistance from other nations, though he did not specify which countries were involved. The Adampur Air Force Station was even targeted under the assumption that S-400 batteries were deployed there.





The S-400, referred to as “Sudarshan Chakra” for its effectiveness in neutralising aerial threats, became the focal point of Pakistan’s intelligence efforts.





Mishra also highlighted the growing importance of the BrahMos missile, describing it as India’s most successful indigenous weapon. He noted that in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, several nations expressed interest in purchasing BrahMos, underlining its global demand and India’s push for self-reliance in defence programs.





Operation Sindoor itself involved Indian airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke, and facilities in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal. At least 100 terrorists were eliminated in these strikes.





Pakistan responded with retaliatory strikes on both military and civilian sites, but these were successfully thwarted by Indian forces. The confrontation escalated rapidly before both sides agreed to halt military actions on May 10 following hotline discussions between army officials.





The revelations underscore the extent of Pakistan’s desperation to neutralise India’s air defence shield and the pivotal role played by the S-400 in shaping the outcome of Operation Sindoor.





They also highlight how India’s indigenous missile development, particularly the BrahMos, has become a cornerstone of its defence modernisation and a symbol of its growing global influence.





Agencies







