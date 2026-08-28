



Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the character of warfare, with India investing heavily in defence AI to close capability gaps against technologically advanced adversaries.





The integration of AI into surveillance, drones, missile defence, and electronic warfare is reshaping military doctrines worldwide, while concerns about autonomous weapons and ethical dilemmas grow sharper.





AI is now central to modern military operations. It enhances surveillance by processing vast amounts of sensor data in real time, enabling forces to detect threats faster and with greater accuracy.





Intelligence gathering has become more predictive, with algorithms identifying patterns in adversary behaviour that human analysts might miss. Drone operations are increasingly autonomous, capable of coordinating swarm attacks or conducting reconnaissance missions without constant human oversight.





Missile defence systems are also being revolutionised. AI-powered platforms can track multiple incoming threats simultaneously, calculate interception trajectories, and deploy countermeasures within seconds.





This capability is vital in an era where hypersonic weapons and saturation attacks are becoming more common. Battlefield decision-making is being accelerated through AI-enabled command-and-control systems, which provide commanders with real-time situational awareness and predictive options for manoeuvre and strike.





Globally, the Russia–Ukraine war has demonstrated the operational impact of AI. Ukraine has deployed AI-powered anti-aircraft systems and autonomous drones, while Russia has used electronic warfare to disrupt GPS and communications.





AI-enabled signal processing now allows militaries to detect and counter unfamiliar electronic signatures in seconds, reshaping the invisible battlefield of spectrum warfare.





India is expanding its defence AI capabilities at pace. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is spearheading projects ranging from autonomous surveillance drones to AI-powered border monitoring systems along the Line of Actual Control.





The iDEX initiative has funded over 450 defence Start-Ups, building a domestic ecosystem for AI innovation. India’s defence budget for 2024–25 reached ₹6.21 lakh crore ($74.6 billion), with a mandated 75% procurement from domestic sources, underscoring the strategic priority of self-reliance. A cumulative modernisation plan exceeding $100 billion through 2035 places AI and autonomous systems at its core.





The Indian Army has already employed AI predictive tools to counter Chinese manoeuvres in the Yangtse sector. AI is being integrated into logistics, maritime domain awareness, predictive maintenance, cyber defence, and countering misinformation.





Systems such as SAM-UN, an AI-enabled situational awareness platform, and XFace, a facial recognition system, highlight dual-use applications across military and civilian domains. AI-driven fatigue detection devices and deepfake detection systems further illustrate the breadth of integration.





Yet challenges remain. India faces a widening capability gap with the United States and China, both of which are accelerating military AI adoption. Concerns about autonomous weapons, ethical dilemmas, and the risk of AI-driven escalation are pressing.





Frontier AI systems capable of autonomous cyber operations raise fears of uncontrollable conflict spirals. India’s Evaluating Trustworthy AI Framework offers a governance model, but institutional reform, talent acquisition, and agile procurement are essential to keep pace.





The future of warfare will not be decided solely by firepower but by information dominance. Victory will belong to the side whose algorithms can out-think and out-manoeuvre the enemy.





As India builds its AI-enabled military, the world must confront whether it is ready for the next revolution in warfare—one where machines may increasingly decide the fate of battles.





Agencies







