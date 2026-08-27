



Pakistan’s sweeping military overhaul under Field Marshal Asim Munir has centralised command across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and nuclear forces, raising serious implications for India’s defence calculus.





The restructuring enhances Pakistan’s ability to conduct joint operations and strengthens nuclear command cohesion, potentially altering escalation dynamics in South Asia.





Pakistan has fundamentally reshaped its military command structure. Field Marshal Asim Munir now serves as Chief of Defence Forces, a position created through constitutional and legislative changes.





This role places him at the apex of a unified command that integrates the Army, Navy, and Air Force under one centralised authority. The Defence Forces Headquarters has been established to serve as the operational hub of this new system.





The abolition of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the creation of the Chief of Defence Forces marks a decisive shift in Pakistan’s military hierarchy. Munir’s dual-hatted role as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces consolidates power, streamlining decision-making and ensuring tighter control over tri-service operations. This centralisation is designed to enhance rapid response capabilities and improve coordination in conflict scenarios.





The restructuring also extends to Pakistan’s nuclear command. The National Strategic Command has been created to oversee nuclear assets, delivery systems, and missile development. General Syed Aamer Raza has been appointed as the first Commander of this four-star office, tasked with operational integration of strategic forces. This move effectively sidelines the civilian-led National Command Authority, reducing prime ministerial oversight to an informational role rather than operational control.





For India, the implications are significant. A centralised command could translate into greater joint combat power, particularly in a nuclear environment. The integration of conventional and strategic forces under one command structure may allow Pakistan to pursue more cohesive warfighting strategies, complicating India’s deterrence posture.





The emphasis on multi-domain integration mirrors Chinese military reforms, suggesting Beijing’s influence in shaping Pakistan’s defence architecture.





The overhaul has also disrupted internal military processes. Promotion boards have been deferred for over fifteen months, and routine Formation Commanders’ Conferences have been suspended since 2024. These changes reflect the concentration of authority within the Chief of Defence Forces’ office, diminishing the autonomy traditionally held by Corps Commanders.





Strategically, Pakistan aims to enhance deterrence along its eastern border with India. The consolidation of command is intended to strengthen operational cohesion and ensure optimum jointness of the armed forces. The Defence Forces Act grants the Chief of Defence Forces sweeping powers, including authority over retirements, resignations, and service extensions, further cementing Munir’s control.





For India, the challenge lies in assessing whether Pakistan’s new structure will lead to more effective military operations or whether bureaucratic centralisation could slow decision-making in practice. The nuclear dimension adds complexity, as a streamlined command may reduce ambiguity in Pakistan’s nuclear posture, potentially increasing risks of rapid escalation during crises.





India must therefore recalibrate its strategic planning, taking into account Pakistan’s evolving military architecture. The centralisation under Asim Munir represents not just a structural change but a potential shift in South Asia’s security dynamics, with long-term consequences for deterrence stability and regional balance.





Agencies







