



Pawan Hans Limited has signed a non-binding MoU with Norway’s Noemi Aerospace (Elfly AS) to explore electric seaplane technologies, marking a major step towards sustainable aviation in India.





The collaboration will focus on technology sharing, skill development, and feasibility studies, with future plans aligned to the Make in India initiative.





Pawan Hans Limited, the government-owned helicopter operator, formalised the agreement with Noemi Aerospace in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha. The MoU was signed by PHL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar Nagdawne and Noemi Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Eric François Lithun.





The partnership will explore cooperation in electric seaplane technologies, skill development, capacity building, technical knowledge sharing, workshops, and feasibility studies.





The collaboration is intended to support the development of sustainable aviation solutions while strengthening India’s capabilities in emerging aviation technologies. The engagement aims to combine global technology inputs with India’s manufacturing strengths to create viable platforms for regional and island connectivity.





The Civil Aviation Minister emphasised that the partnership reflects the government’s vision of strengthening indigenous capabilities and promoting innovation in the aviation sector. He clarified that the aim is not only to operate seaplanes but also to build them in India under the Make in India initiative.





He highlighted that the Union Budget 2026 proposed incentives for indigenous manufacturing and a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme to support seaplane operations. The ministry also pointed to recent guidelines and demonstration flights conducted over the past two years to encourage stakeholder participation.





Noemi Aerospace, headquartered in Bergen, Norway, is actively developing next-generation electric seaplane technology with support from the Government of Norway for its development program. The company’s work is focused on creating sustainable aviation platforms that can reduce emissions and provide efficient connectivity solutions for regions with water-based infrastructure.





The Civil Aviation Ministry clarified that the memorandum is exploratory in nature and does not create any financial, procurement, or investment commitments, nor does it establish exclusive arrangements.





Any future collaboration will require separate definitive agreements and approvals from competent authorities in accordance with applicable laws and Government of India procedures.





This initiative underscores India’s broader push towards green aviation and regional connectivity, aligning with innovation-led growth and sustainable development goals.





By combining international expertise with domestic manufacturing, the partnership could pave the way for India to become a hub for electric seaplane production and operations, particularly for island territories and remote regions where conventional aviation infrastructure is limited.





The collaboration also reflects India’s growing interest in emerging aviation technologies, with Pawan Hans positioning itself as a key player in operational excellence and innovation. The exploratory nature of the MoU ensures flexibility while laying the groundwork for future definitive agreements that could transform India’s aviation ecosystem.





Agencies







