



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.





Modi dedicated the award to the people of India, emphasising friendship, shared heritage, and a united voice for the Global South. The honour also coincided with new agreements on uranium supply, sister-city partnerships, and expanded strategic cooperation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Uzbekistan’s supreme state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”, during his two-day State visit to Tashkent.





The award was presented by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in recognition of Modi’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership. This marks Modi’s 36th international award, adding to his growing list of global recognitions.





Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Mirziyoyev, whom he described as his friend and “the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan”. He said the warmth extended to him and his delegation made them feel at home, and the visit would remain memorable.





He highlighted that the words used by Mirziyoyev captured India’s thousands-of-years-old heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood, and the perseverance of 1.4 billion citizens. Modi stressed that the honour was not for him alone but belonged to all Indians.





The Prime Minister underscored the significance of the word “Dostlik”, meaning friendship, noting its similarity to the Hindi word “Dost”. He said the award symbolised the essence of India-Uzbekistan relations and dedicated it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between the two nations. Modi emphasised that the honour carried responsibility, assuring Uzbekistan that India would remain committed to strengthening ties and honouring the friendship in every way.





During delegation-level talks, President Mirziyoyev praised India’s economic and technological progress under Modi’s leadership, highlighting advances in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, information technology, and space exploration.





He noted India’s growing influence in global affairs and described Uzbekistan as a close friend of India. Modi and Mirziyoyev agreed to elevate ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade, investment, defence, energy, and digital connectivity.





A major outcome of the visit was the decision to establish a long-term arrangement for uranium supply from Uzbekistan to India, adding a critical energy component to bilateral cooperation.





The two sides also formalised three sister-city and sister-state partnerships to strengthen local and regional engagement. Modi referred to mega-projects such as “New Tashkent” and India’s GIFT City, suggesting exchanges of delegations to share best practices in urban development and technology.





PM Modi concluded by assuring that India and Uzbekistan would work together as a united voice for the Global South, striving for its welfare and for humanity at large.





He said both nations would spare no effort in advancing shared visions of development and prosperity, reinforcing their role as partners in shaping a more inclusive global order.





ANI







