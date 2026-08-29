



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant four-day diplomatic mission to Central Asia, covering Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from Saturday to Tuesday. The visit is designed to reinforce India’s strategic outreach to its extended neighbourhood and to consolidate regional cooperation across multiple domains.





The tour begins with a State Visit to Tashkent on 29–30 August at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This marks Mr Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan and his second bilateral visit to the country.





During the engagements in Tashkent, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, focusing on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. Discussions will span trade, investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, and education.





Both leaders are expected to align their long-term developmental visions, mapping synergies between India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ roadmap and Uzbekistan’s ‘Uzbekistan-2030’ strategy. The Prime Minister will also pay homage at the Shastri Memorial and visit the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, underlining the cultural and historical bonds between the two nations.





Following his engagements in Uzbekistan, Mr Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on 31 August–1 September. The summit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the SCO, an organisation India joined as a full member in 2017 after holding observer status since 2005.





At the Bishkek summit, the Prime Minister will address regional leaders and highlight India’s strategic priorities under the framework of Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.





He will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow SCO member states on the sidelines of the summit. Additionally, Mr Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia.





This high-profile tour underscores New Delhi’s sustained effort to expand its strategic footprint in Central Asia. It reflects India’s commitment to deepening economic integration, enhancing defence cooperation, and strengthening security links with regional partners.





The visit is expected to provide momentum to India’s engagement with Central Asia, advancing cooperation in trade, technology, education, culture, and connectivity.





ANI







