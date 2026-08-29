



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming state visit to Uzbekistan is being described as a landmark moment in India’s Central Asia outreach. Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Smita Pant has underlined that trade and investment, stronger cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, development cooperation and cultural ties will dominate the agenda.





The visit, scheduled for 29–30 August, is particularly significant as it marks Modi’s second bilateral visit to Uzbekistan and comes after an 11-year gap since his last such engagement.





Pant emphasised that the visit is a state visit, distinct from Modi’s earlier trips which were in the context of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. She noted that bilateral economic ties have grown substantially since Modi’s 2015 visit, with trade increasing by 300 per cent and investments rising by more than 700 per cent. Tourism exchanges have also expanded, with more citizens travelling between the two countries. She stressed that the visit will cement an already strong strategic partnership.





The agenda is described as extremely comprehensive. Trade and investment will be a major focus, alongside consultations on multilateral matters and forging stronger cooperation in the UN and other forums.





Development cooperation will also feature prominently, with India’s capacity-building and training programs in Uzbekistan highlighted as a key element. Pant pointed out that India has built a strong portfolio in this area, supporting skill development and institutional strengthening.





The two sides are expected to discuss cooperation across a wide range of sectors including culture, pharmaceuticals, health, traditional medicines, agriculture and FinTech. Several Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed, giving concrete shape to cooperation in specific areas such as culture and education. Pant confirmed that these agreements will formalise collaboration in targeted domains.





As part of his program in Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. Pant described this institution as central to the cultural and educational relationship between India and Uzbekistan. Hindi has been taught at the university since 1947, creating nearly eight decades of Indology tradition. Scholars from the university have translated and studied Indian literature, including Valmiki’s Ramayana in 1978.





Currently, nearly 300 students are studying Hindi there, with a deep understanding of Indian literature and authors such as Rabindranath Tagore, Amrita Pritam and Chinnappa Bharati. Pant noted that these students speak impeccable, parishkrit Hindi and have contributed to strengthening cultural ties.





The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Modi’s visit is at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Delegation-level talks will be held to further strengthen the strategic partnership and to exchange views on advancing development visions, specifically Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030. Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, reinforcing cultural and historical connections.





Following the Uzbekistan leg, Modi will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic from 31 August to 1 September to participate in the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek. This summit will provide another platform for India to deepen its engagement with Central Asia and strengthen cooperation across security, connectivity, trade, technology, education and culture.





ANI







