



China’s J-16 fighter jets have for the first time gone head-to-head with Rafale fighters in simulated air combat. This historic encounter has given the PLA Air Force a rare opportunity to train directly against the same fighter type operated by the Indian Air Force.





The engagement took place during the China-Egypt Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint air exercise in Egypt. Chinese J-16s and Egyptian Rafales were pitted against each other in simulated one-on-one air-combat scenarios.





According to CCTV News military channel, the opening day of the exercise focused on one-on-one engagements involving different aircraft types. Pilots from China and Egypt also briefed each other on their fighters’ capabilities. They discussed flight-safety rules, airspace procedures, take-off and landing protocols, and emergency responses.





The PLA Air Force has stated that the exercise will progress from one-on-one engagements to two-on-two air combat. Eventually, it will expand into more complex joint operations.





The significance of the exercise lies in the fact that the J-16 is now receiving direct simulated-combat exposure to the Rafale for the first time. China usually trains its fighters against its own aircraft and other platforms available domestically.





An opportunity to put the J-16 through structured air-combat scenarios against a Western-designed fighter such as the Rafale is far rarer. The Egyptian Rafales therefore provide Chinese pilots with a valuable training target.





This allows them to observe the aircraft’s flight characteristics, manoeuvrability, and tactical behaviour in simulated combat. Chinese aviation expert Wang Yanan told the Global Times that the exercise provides China with a rare opportunity to become familiar with the Rafale. He noted that India and Egypt are among its major operators.





For the PLA Air Force, the exercise could help build a better understanding of how the Rafale behaves in different combat situations. It could also help J-16 pilots learn how to counter it. Chinese instructors and planners gain a rare real-world training reference for developing tactics against the fighter.





This is where the exercise becomes particularly significant for India. A Chinese fighter receiving dedicated simulated-combat experience against the Rafale provides the PLA Air Force with a rare opportunity to study a platform it could potentially encounter in a future India-China conflict.





The Egyptian Rafales are not identical to India’s Rafales in terms of weapons, sensors, software, tactics, or operational doctrine. Therefore, the exercise cannot be treated as a direct simulation of an India-China air battle.





However, it does provide China with a valuable training data point. Chinese pilots can observe how Rafales behave in close and simulated air-combat scenarios. PLA instructors can use the encounters to assess how the J-16 performs against the aircraft and refine tactics accordingly.





For India, this development is worth watching closely. The PLA Air Force is gaining something it has rarely had before: direct, structured training experience against the same fighter type operated by the IAF.





Ultimately, the Eagles of Civilization exercise is more than a routine China-Egypt air drill. For Beijing, it offers a rare chance to put the J-16 through simulated combat against a sophisticated Western fighter. For New Delhi, it is a reminder that every opportunity China gets to study the Rafale could eventually feed into how the PLA prepares for an air battle over the Himalayas.





Agencies







