



India’s interest in joining France’s Future Combat Air System program reflects a convergence of strategic necessity and opportunity. For New Delhi, the move offers a credible path to next-generation airpower at a time when its fighter strength is dwindling.





For Paris, it provides the possibility of a financially and industrially viable partner to sustain its sixth-generation fighter ambitions.





This month, India formally began exploring participation in FCAS, according to disclosures by its Ministry of Defence to a parliamentary standing committee. The push follows the collapse of the Franco-German joint fighter effort in June 2026, which broke down due to disputes between Dassault Aviation and Airbus over industrial workshare, intellectual property, and design leadership.





India is exploring sixth-generation partnerships as China’s airpower modernises rapidly and the Indian Air Force faces a 13-squadron shortfall, worsened by looming Jaguar retirements.





Dassault maintains sovereign design capability, but France faces fiscal constraints, creating an opening for Indian capital, manufacturing scale, and operational demand.





Bilateral discussions are expected to focus on co-development, technology transfer, and domestic production rights for propulsion, radar, and “combat cloud” networked architectures.





India is pursuing this exploratory venture alongside its indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program and potential acquisitions of additional Rafale fighters.





No formal financial commitments or workshare agreements have been signed yet. Analysts caution that industrial, financial, and technology-sharing constraints could derail cooperation despite the apparent strategic fit.





Douglas Barrie and Tom Waldwyn of the International Institute for Strategic Studies noted in a February 2026 report that the Indian Air Force faces severe operational deficits, with frontline strength reduced to 29 squadrons against an authorised 42.





Protracted procurement cycles and chronic delays at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, particularly with the Light Combat Aircraft, have compounded force depletion. China has already fielded over 300 stealth J-20 fighters and is advancing next-generation platforms, while Pakistan demonstrated superior long-range missile reach during 2025 air skirmishes. India’s ageing inventory is increasingly outmatched.





Former IAF Vice Chief Marshal Nagesh Kapoor has criticised the slow progress of the TEJAS light fighter jet program, noting that HAL’s delays are hampering readiness. The first TEJAS MK-1A batch has been postponed to March 2027 due to engine shortages, complex software validation, and stringent requirements.





Kapoor warned that the TEJAS MK-2 will lack operational relevance when inducted in the mid-2030s, as China deploys 500 fifth-generation J-20 fighters. The AMCA offers no near-term solution either, with prototype requests only made in May 2026 and operational induction projected around 2035, leaving India without a domestically produced stealth fighter for another decade.





Russia, once a preferred defence partner, has offered the Su-57, but India declined, opting instead to modernise its Su-30MKI fleet. Russia’s limited Su-57 production and Western sanctions on its aerospace industry make new investments in Russian-origin fighters increasingly risky. France therefore offers India a plausible path to next-generation airpower, while India could help France sustain FCAS.





French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin has noted that FCAS already represents $2.9 billion in investment over eight years, allowing work to continue into the 2040s. France remains one of the few countries capable of producing a fighter jet independently.





However, Le Monde estimates that developing FCAS alone would cost France more than $11.6 billion over the next decade. France also urgently needs to recapitalise its fighter fleet.





Legislative changes have deferred 20 Rafale F4 deliveries in anticipation of the F5 standard in 2033–2034, while the French Navy’s Rafale-Marine fleet and expanded nuclear-deterrence requirements are increasing demand for additional Rafale B and C aircraft.





With 80% of France’s fighter fleet airborne during peak operations, military leaders warn that sustained overuse could exhaust existing aircraft before replacements arrive.





Cooperation with India could provide cost-sharing and raise production volumes to achieve economies of scale, but technology sharing remains a major obstacle.





Ramon Cuerda Riva has noted that while France is willing to transfer 100% of advanced jet engine intellectual property to India to secure contracts, it is reluctant to share source code for sensitive systems. Doing so would mean relinquishing decades of proprietary engineering, the same sovereignty problem that plagued European cooperation on FCAS.





India and France already have defence ties through Scorpene submarines and Rafale fighters, giving an FCAS partnership a stronger foundation than a transactional deal.





Whether that relationship can extend to a sixth-generation fighter depends on how much technological sovereignty each side is willing to compromise to preserve strategic autonomy.

Agencies



