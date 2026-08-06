



Hyderabad-based Redon Systems has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of its Achuk-350 loitering munition in Ladakh, demonstrating indigenous capability to operate in extreme conditions above 4,500 metres.





This marks a significant advancement in India’s unmanned strike systems, combining endurance, precision, and adaptability for mountain warfare.





The Achuk-350 loitering munition is a barrel-launched, fixed-wing drone designed for precision strikes against high-value targets. It is equipped with electric propulsion, folding wings, and modular payload options, making it versatile for different mission profiles.





The system supports both High-Explosive (HE) and High-Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warheads, enabling it to engage personnel, armoured vehicles, bunkers, and fuel or ammunition depots.





Trials were conducted in Ladakh under the supervision of the Indian Army’s Northern Command. The munition was tested at altitudes ranging between 3,500 and 4,600 metres, with successful flights even above 17,500 feet in high wind velocity conditions.





Operating in such thin air and extreme temperatures, from minus thirty to plus fifty degrees Celsius, highlights the robustness of its design. The endurance of the Achuk-350 exceeds fifty minutes, with a strike radius of up to thirty kilometres, offering commanders extended surveillance and strike capability in contested zones.





The munition cruises at speeds of around one hundred kilometres per hour, balancing endurance with rapid engagement. Its AI-driven optical homing system allows autonomous or semi-autonomous targeting, identifying vehicles, fortified positions, and terrorist hideouts. This adaptability ensures effectiveness in both conventional and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The Achuk-350 is compatible with Redon’s Bheeshan Multi-Barrel Munition Launcher System (MBMLS), India’s first indigenous vehicle-mounted launcher. Mounted on a Stallion platform, the launcher can deploy up to eighteen loitering munitions in two minutes, with a four-second interval between launches. This enables swarm tactics, overwhelming enemy defences and creating saturation strike effects. The system becomes operational within fifteen minutes, ensuring rapid battlefield integration.





Redon Systems has emphasised indigenous innovation, with the Achuk series developed entirely under the IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) category.





The company has achieved a Technology Readiness Level of TRL-8/9, indicating maturity for induction into the Indian Armed Forces and potential export. The trials in Ladakh confirm the munition’s readiness for deployment in high-altitude theatres, where India faces strategic challenges.





The success of the Achuk-350 represents a decisive step in India’s defence modernisation program. It provides the armed forces with a cost-effective, precise, and mobile strike capability, reducing dependence on imported systems. Defence analysts note that such systems will be critical in countering adversaries in mountainous regions, where traditional artillery and missile systems face limitations.





By integrating loitering munitions with a rapid-deployment launcher, Redon Systems has created a mobile strike ecosystem that blends drone endurance with artillery-style firepower.





This achievement strengthens India’s position in modern warfare, offering a strategic edge in contested high-altitude environments.





Agencies







