



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met European Union Ambassador Herve Delphin in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the evolving India-EU relationship, developments in Europe, cooperation involving Kerala, and opportunities arising from the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement.





Tharoor shared details of the meeting on X, noting that the conversation covered the conflicts confronting Europe, the mood across the continent, and the growing strategic relationship between India and the European Union.





He emphasised that the dialogue also touched upon cooperation between Kerala and the EU, particularly in the maritime sector. The upcoming Grand Pavois boat show in La Rochelle, to which Kerala has been invited, was highlighted as a key area of engagement.





Tharoor said that Delphin was keen to encourage more Indians to take up sailing as a hobby. He added that the ambassador underscored the opportunities created by the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which was jointly announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 27 January this year during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi.





The agreement is significant in the context of expanding economic ties between India and the EU. Bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 136.54 billion in 2024-25, with Indian exports at USD 75.85 billion and imports at USD 60.68 billion. Trade in services between India and the EU reached USD 83.10 billion in 2024.





Delphin also raised concerns regarding the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. He explained that the measure was designed to prevent carbon leakage and incentivise lower emissions. He clarified that around 80 per cent or more of India’s exports to Europe with high carbon content relate to steel and iron, rather than all sectors.





The ambassador further highlighted cooperation in semiconductors, clean technology, pharmaceuticals, and agri-food. He stressed the importance of building resilient supply chains to strengthen the partnership.





The meeting reflected the broader trajectory of India-EU relations, which are increasingly focused on strategic, economic, and technological cooperation. The emphasis on Kerala-EU maritime collaboration and cultural exchanges such as sailing demonstrates the multi-dimensional nature of the partnership.





ANI







