



TASKING India and dSPACE India Solutions announced on 27 August the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at ESSS 2026 in Bangalore.





The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration to support the design, development, virtualisation, verification, validation, and simulation of safety- and mission-critical software for India’s aerospace and defence sector.





The partnership combines TASKING’s integrated software development toolchain, including compilers, debuggers, and unit testing solutions, with dSPACE’s expertise in model-based development, simulation, automated testing, code generation, middleware solutions, and continuous validation in Software-in-the-Loop and Hardware-in-the-Loop environments for sensor fusion line-replaceable units.





Together, the companies aim to help aerospace and defence organisations manage increasing software complexity while meeting stringent safety, certification, and compliance requirements.





For TASKING, the collaboration strengthens its portfolio of solutions for mission-critical software development. The company’s acquisition of LDRA in 2025 expanded its capabilities in software verification, testing, traceability, and standards compliance, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner for highly regulated industries, including aerospace and defence.





For dSPACE India Solutions, the MoU marks an important milestone in expanding its presence within India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. Globally, dSPACE has supported aerospace and defence programs for more than two decades, with its technologies deployed across commercial aviation, defence, and space applications by leading organisations worldwide.





As India accelerates investments in indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities under initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, both companies recognise the growing demand for integrated engineering environments that reduce development risk, improve software quality, streamline verification activities, and accelerate certification readiness.





Andreas Gau, CEO and Managing Director of dSPACE India Solutions, stated that India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem is entering a period of unprecedented innovation and growth. He emphasised that the collaboration with TASKING brings together globally proven technologies and expertise to help organisations develop and certify safety-critical software with greater confidence.





He added that the MoU reflects dSPACE India Solutions’ commitment to supporting the long-term evolution of aerospace software engineering in the country.





Suresh Kamate, General Manager of Aerospace & Defence Business at dSPACE India Solutions, highlighted that the collaboration will help customers establish a unified workflow across the software development and validation lifecycle for a single program.





He explained that by integrating best-in-class development, testing, simulation, and verification capabilities, organisations can significantly improve engineering efficiency while reducing certification effort and time-to-approval for safety- and mission-critical systems.





Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO and CTO of TASKING, noted that modern aerospace and defence systems demand the highest levels of software reliability, safety, and certification readiness.





He said that by combining TASKING’s expertise in trusted software development and verification toolchains with dSPACE’s strengths in simulation and validation, the partnership creates a powerful foundation for customers developing next-generation mission-critical applications in India.





He expressed confidence that the collaboration will help organisations accelerate innovation while meeting the most rigorous industry standards.





The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration across the aerospace and defence software development lifecycle. TASKING and dSPACE India Solutions will engage with customers, industry stakeholders, academia, and ecosystem partners to advance engineering excellence, strengthen certification preparedness, and support the development of safer, more reliable aerospace and defence systems in India.





dSPACE is a leading global provider of simulation, validation, and cybersecurity solutions for developing and testing software- and electronics-based systems. In aerospace and defence, its model-based development, simulation, and certifiable code generation capabilities support safety-critical software across commercial aviation, defence, and space applications.





The company is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, with project centres across Germany and regional companies in the USA, UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, South Korea, India, Sweden, and Italy.





TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug, and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future.





Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain.





As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise, and sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerate the software development lifecycle for safety- and security-critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial, medical, robotics, and others.





Agencies







