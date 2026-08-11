



The development of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft follows a clear technological pathway from TEJAS MK-1A to TEJAS MK-2 and ultimately to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. Each stage builds upon the proven systems of the previous generation, ensuring continuity, reduced risk, and accelerated timelines.





TEJAS MK-2 is not starting from scratch. It is designed on a strong foundation, with nearly sixty‑five to seventy percent of technology, systems, and know‑how shared with TEJAS MK-1A. This commonality shortens development time and reduces technical risk.





Several systems remain similar between MK-1A and MK-2. The fly‑by‑wire architecture philosophy is retained. The mission computer continues with high commonality. Cockpit layout and philosophy remain consistent, supported by glass displays and pilot interface systems such as HOTAS and HMI.





The stores management system and weapons integration framework are carried forward. Radar architecture from the Uttam family is reused. Electronic warfare software architecture from DARE and UEWS remains common.





The datalink system is preserved. Software development tools are reused. Test infrastructure such as Iron Bird, HIL, and SIL continues to support development. Flight test team experience is invaluable and rated very high. Certification processes under CEMILAC are already established. Composite manufacturing know‑how is mature. The supply chain and vendor ecosystem are strengthened by continuity.





This reuse of proven technology is described as “Proven. Reused. Accelerated.” It explains why TEJAS MK-2 is expected to reach Initial Operational Clearance faster than a clean‑sheet design.





The benefits to TEJAS MK-2 from TEJAS MK-1A are significant. Development time is shorter. Technical risk is lower. Costs are reduced. The ecosystem and manpower are mature. The path to IOC is faster. The systems are proven in the Indian operational context.





TEJAS MK-2 benefits from TEJAS MK-1A through proven technologies and architecture, mature software and avionics, an established manufacturing ecosystem, experienced teams and processes, validated test and certification systems, and operational feedback from the Indian Air Force.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft benefits from TEJAS MK-2 in several ways. Advanced aerodynamics including canards, LERX, and intakes are refined. Experience with F414 engine integration is gained.





Higher power and thermal management systems are developed. Advanced flight control law experience is accumulated. Sensor and electronic warfare integration maturity is achieved. System integration at a larger scale is validated.





The indigenous capability growth pathway is clearly defined. TEJAS MK-1A built the foundation and proved the way. TEJAS MK-2 builds on strength, evolving and enhancing capability. AMCA is built for the future, representing a leap ahead and leadership in advanced combat aircraft.





The journey from MK-1A to MK-2 and from MK-2 to AMCA is described as continuous indigenous excellence. India is stronger today and aims to be unstoppable tomorrow.





The aircraft are designed, developed, and built in India, for India, by India, with pride. The Aeronautical Development Agency highlights this as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Defence.





Additional context shows that TEJAS MK-1A has already entered service with the Indian Air Force, with contracts signed for over eighty aircraft. TEJAS MK-2 is expected to be a medium‑weight fighter with greater payload capacity, advanced avionics, and enhanced survivability.





It will integrate the General Electric F414 engine, providing higher thrust compared to the F404 engine of MK-1A. AMCA is planned as a fifth‑generation stealth fighter, incorporating advanced radar‑absorbing materials, internal weapons bays, and supercruise capability.





The development pathway ensures that India does not repeat mistakes of starting afresh with each project. Instead, it builds layer upon layer of proven systems, reducing costs and timelines. This approach mirrors successful strategies adopted by nations such as the United States with the F‑16 leading to the F‑35, and by European nations with the Eurofighter leading to future sixth‑generation projects.





India’s defence aviation ecosystem in Bangalore has matured significantly, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, ADA, DRDO laboratories, and a growing private sector supply chain contributing to the effort. Composite manufacturing facilities, avionics integration centres, and flight test teams are now experienced in handling complex projects.





The TEJAS MK-2 is expected to carry a payload of over six and a half tons, compared to the MK-1A’s capacity of around three and a half tons. It will feature canards for improved manoeuvrability, larger fuselage for increased fuel, and advanced avionics including Uttam AESA radar.





AMCA will take these advancements further, aiming for stealth shaping, internal weapons carriage, and advanced sensor fusion.





This pathway represents not only technological progress but also strategic independence. By building on indigenous systems, India reduces reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthens its defence industrial base.





The journey from MK-1A to MK-2 and AMCA is a symbol of national pride and technological resilience.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







