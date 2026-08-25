



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar on Monday and described the monument as a magnificent symbol of the city’s rich history.





He enjoyed a cup of tea during his visit and shared his impressions in a post on X, calling the experience wonderful and highlighting the cultural significance of the site.





Gor is currently on a visit to Hyderabad, where earlier he toured the Lockheed Martin–TATA Advanced Systems facility and witnessed aerospace manufacturing operations first hand.





He stated that the partnership between Lockheed Martin and TATA is making India a critical link in the global C-130J production network, strengthening defence supply chains and advancing the strategic partnership between the United States and India.





In his earlier post on X, Gor described the visit to the facility as fantastic and emphasised that Lockheed Martin’s collaboration with TATA was enabling India’s growing role in the global aerospace and defence supply chain. He had also expressed his enthusiasm upon arrival in Hyderabad, calling it a dynamic city and noting his pleasure at returning.





The Hyderabad facility is operated by TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, a joint venture between TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin Aeroframe Corporation, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation.





The joint venture was established to build high-quality aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India and focuses on the production and integration of Aerostructures for defence aircraft.





TLMAL is the global single-source supplier of empennages for the C-130J and LM-100J aircraft. Its operations also include the manufacture of the centre wing box and other major Aerostructures, making it a vital part of Lockheed Martin’s worldwide supply chain.





The partnership has expanded beyond component manufacturing. In September 2024, Lockheed Martin and TATA Advanced Systems announced a teaming agreement to explore additional C-130J opportunities in India.





Under this agreement, the companies are examining the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in India to support the Indian Air Force’s fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft and other global operators.





The companies are also exploring expanded C-130J manufacturing and assembly capabilities in India for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program, subject to approvals. TATA Advanced Systems is already developing a defence MRO hub near Bengaluru airport, which is expected to become India’s first private-sector defence MRO centre for the C-130J.





The Lockheed Martin–TATA partnership is also contributing to Telangana’s growing aerospace and defence ecosystem. In April, TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Managing Director Tim Riffle met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad to discuss potential investments and the expansion of operations in the state.





These developments underline the expanding role of Indian private-sector companies in global defence manufacturing.





They also reflect broader efforts by New Delhi and Washington to deepen cooperation in aerospace, defence production, and resilient supply chains. Gor’s visit to Charminar added a cultural dimension to his Hyderabad trip, combining heritage appreciation with strategic industrial engagement.





ANI







