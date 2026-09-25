



In Geneva, socio-political activist Tasleema Akhter has raised serious concerns regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, commonly referred to as PoK.





Speaking on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, held at the Palais des Nations, she highlighted severe allegations of extrajudicial killings, detentions, and communication curbs in the region.





Akhter stated that citizens in PoK are subjected to state-sponsored violence simply for demanding their basic and fundamental rights, alongside fair access to essential commodities.





The activist revealed that the administration in PoK has enacted a total internet shutdown and detained numerous journalists, media personnel, and social activists who attempted to report on the ground realities.





She described the actions of the Pakistani administration in PoK as extremely brutal, heartless, and painful, noting that the escalating violence has left residents with no choice but to speak out for their loved ones.





Akhter called upon authorities for the immediate release of all detained social activists and journalists, while demanding the swift restoration of full internet services across PoK.





Directly addressing international stakeholders, she urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to step up and assume responsibility for the ongoing loss of innocent civilian lives in the territory.





She also advocated for independent inquiries into each death caused by Pakistani state action, emphasising the need for free, fair, and unhindered access to relevant information regarding these cases.





The unrest in PoK stems largely from sustained, peaceful public demonstrations spearheaded by the Joint Awami Action Committee and local civil society groups against sky-rocketing food inflation, high electricity tariffs, and poor governance.





The response from security personnel involved widespread arrests, physical violence, heavy-handed reprisals, and severe restrictions on local civic spaces, triggering large-scale public discontent.





Drawing a sharp contrast, Akhter pointed out the stark difference in growth, stability, and human rights between PoK and Indian Jammu and Kashmir. She noted that Indian Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing substantial socio-economic progress, driven by comprehensive skill development initiatives, entrepreneurship support, and expanding opportunities for youth.





Programs spearheaded by bodies like the Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission have provided crucial training to thousands of young people across diverse domains, including technology, healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy.





Akhter highlighted that young individuals in Indian Jammu and Kashmir are actively engaging in various constructive activities and successfully establishing their own commercial ventures.





She attributed this positive dynamic to tailored financial assistance from the government, including generous loan packages and capital subsidies intended to assist young entrepreneurs in launching and scaling Start-Ups.





Furthermore, she emphasized that peaceful conditions, robust urban and rural infrastructure projects, and flourishing tourism have resulted in a steady decline in unemployment rates across Indian Jammu and Kashmir.





In contrast, she reiterated that citizens in PoK face extreme physical violence, police brutality, and severe torture even when peacefully protesting for cheap essential goods and basic constitutional rights.





Concluding her address, Akhter urged the international community to hold Pakistani security forces and government authorities strictly accountable for the ongoing bloodshed and systemic violations occurring in PoK.





ANI







