

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the indigenous Kaveri dry engine has successfully completed all its rigorous evaluation phases in Russia.

This momentous technological progress comes after series of high-altitude and ground-based evaluations carried out at specialised foreign facilities. The core gas turbine propulsion system has been crafted and engineered by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment in Bangalore.





Engineers at the facility designed this non-afterburning derivative specifically to cater to advanced unmanned aerial platforms and stealth airframes. The primary objective behind this development is to power the upcoming Ghatak stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle project.





During the extensive trials held at the Central Institute of Aviation Motors and the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Russia, the system was thoroughly evaluated. The test setup subjected the prototype to simulated operational conditions encompassing various parameters of ambient pressure, Mach numbers, and peak thrust delivery.





The engine surpassed its baseline expectations by achieving a maximum dry thrust output of forty-eight point five kilonewtons against the targeted forty-six kilonewtons.





These evaluations were conducted using a modified Ilyushin Il-76 flying testbed aircraft where the test engine replaced one of the primary turbofans.





The successful completion of these flight and altitude runs clears a significant technical hurdle for indigenous military aviation technology.





The focus has now shifted to obtaining the final formal certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification.





This regulatory body located in Bangalore is tasked with meticulously auditing all test data, flight safety profiles, and structural integrity metrics.





Clearance from the airworthiness authority will validate the engine as flight-ready for integration into upcoming prototype airframes.





The overall indigenous engine development program was originally authorised with a total sanction of ₹382.21 crore.





The project faced several delays over the decades due to technical challenges and the lack of an indigenous high-altitude test facility in India. These infrastructure constraints necessitated transporting prototype engines weighing over one ton each to international test complexes.





The recent operational success provides a crucial boost to the broader self-reliance initiative within the national defence sector. Several domestic aviation Start-Up entities and private precision engineering firms are expected to participate in manufacturing components for the production phase.





Once certified, serial production of the engine is expected to be handled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





This milestone ensures that the nation moves closer to mastering complex jet engine technology and securing critical military supply chains.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







