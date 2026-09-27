



Amritsar Rural Police have arrested five people in connection with the firing incident involving Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh, who was posted with the Amritsar City Commissionerate.





Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the two alleged shooters were identified as Karanbir Singh Nandi and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi. Both are residents of Jhanjoti village.





The police also arrested people accused of providing the suspects with shelter and a hideout after the attack.





Nandi sustained bullet injuries to his leg and chest during a subsequent exchange of fire with the police. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Jandiala, along with the injured police personnel, but later succumbed to his injuries.





The firing incident took place when ASI Jaswant Singh was travelling home. At around 8 pm, he reportedly heard a gunshot and sustained an injury.





According to Bhullar, a joint team of the local police and the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) launched a search operation after receiving information about the suspects. The operation was conducted in the area under Jhander police station.





During the operation, the police spotted one of the suspects approaching on a motorcycle and signalled him to stop. The suspect allegedly opened fire on the police team without provocation, triggering an exchange of fire.





Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said a police constable was injured in the thigh. Another officer escaped injury after a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.





The suspect was also hit in the leg and chest. The police recovered a motorcycle, two pistols and live cartridges from the scene. The investigation has indicated that the accused may have been in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, Chahal said.





Bhullar said foreign-based handlers allegedly orchestrated the operation by offering the suspects money. Police have identified several underground and over ground associates linked to the accused.





Investigators are examining the wider network, including the locations where the suspects stayed and the people they contacted after escaping from custody.





The police are also working to identify the handlers and establish the full chain of communication and logistical support. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.





ANI







