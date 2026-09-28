



The Trajan 155mm/52-calibre is a towed artillery system jointly developed by France's KNDS (formerly Nexter Systems) and India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





Featuring a 155mm, 52-calibre barrel, the system delivers a firing range exceeding 40 km when utilizing Extended Range Full Bore (ERFB) base-bleed ammunition, and extends up to 55 km with Velocity-enhanced Long-range Artillery Projectile (VLAP) rounds.





Weighing approximately 13,000 kg, the Trajan requires a crew of five to seven personnel to operate effectively.





It achieves a rate of fire of up to six rounds per minute, supported by an automated shell-loading system.





Mobility is provided by an auxiliary power unit (APU) allowing short autonomous self-propelled movement at speeds up to 10 km/h, alongside towing speeds up to 80 km/h, with deployment completed in under one minute and 30 seconds.





The design combines the proven ordnance of the CAESAR self-propelled howitzer with a lower carriage inspired by the French TRF1 towed gun.





Engineered for high terrain adaptability, it operates reliably across diverse environments, ranging from marshy lowlands to high-altitude cold deserts.





The system incorporates advanced technology including integrated inertial navigation (INU), automatic laying, muzzle velocity radar, and a ballistics computer compatible with modern military networks.





In terms of recent developments, Armenia selected and procured the Trajan system in early 2025 to modernise its military artillery and diversify its defence capabilities.





Market analysis on platforms such as Reddit highlights a consensus that the Indo-French Trajan offers a cost-effective alternative for nations seeking advanced towed 155mm capabilities.





Key Technical Comparison Between TRAJAN & ATAGS

Specification Trajan 155mm Howitzer ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) Origin / Developers Indo-French (KNDS France & Larsen & Toubro) Indigenous Indian (DRDO, Bharat Forge, & Tata Advanced Systems) Caliber & Barrel 155 mm / 52-caliber 155 mm / 52-caliber Chamber Volume 23 litres (NATO Standard) 25 litres (Larger chamber for higher propellant loads) Weight ~13,000 kg (13 tonnes) (Lighter, easier to transport) ~18,000 kg (18 tonnes) (Heavier due to robust design) Maximum Range ~40 km (ERFB-BB); Up to 55 km (VLAP) ~48 km (ERFB-BB); Up to 60+ km (Guided/Extended) Rate of Fire (Burst) 3 rounds in 15 seconds 3 rounds in 30 seconds Rate of Fire (Intense) 6 rounds per minute 5 rounds per minute Mobility (APU) Auxiliary Power Unit (Up to 10 km/h) Auxiliary Power Unit (Up to 20 km/h, better self-mobility)





Key Indian Systems Acquired By Armenia





Driven by a critical shift to diversify its military suppliers away from Russia and counter the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey axis, Armenia has emerged as one of India's largest defence export markets. Cumulative defence contracts between Yerevan and New Delhi have surpassed €1.7 billion (USD $2).





The partnership is rapidly evolving from a standard buyer-seller relationship into dynamic technical integration and joint military development.





Armenia's modern arsenal features a heavy composition of Indian-made military hardware across critical combat areas:





Air Defence (Akash-1S): In a landmark $720 million deal signed in 2022, Armenia became the first international customer for the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system. Deliveries commenced in 2024, and the Indian Army provides ongoing operational training to Armenian troops.





Artillery Ecosystem: Armenia has systematically updated its artillery units away from Soviet-era standards. Alongside the Trajan 155mm howitzer, Armenia operates the high-mobility MArG 155-BR self-propelled guns and the heavy ATAGS 155mm howitzers.





Rocket Artillery (Pinaka): Armenia is the launch export customer for the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system in a contract valued at $250 million. In early 2026, India began shipping the combat-proven Pinaka Guided Rockets to Yerevan.





Radars & Drone Warfare: The acquisition began with a $40 million deal for four Swathi weapon-locating radars to detect incoming enemy artillery. More recently, Armenia integrated Indian ALS50 loitering munitions (suicide drones) and is reportedly seeking advanced long-range strike drones like the Divyastra MK-1.





Evolution Into Co-Production And Logistics





On August 17, 2026, India's Defence Secretary and Armenia's Minister of High-Tech Industry signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Yerevan.





Joint R&D and Production: The strategic agreement formally transitions the alliance toward joint research, defence innovation, and shared production of next-generation military hardware.





Strategic Capability Upgrades: High-level discussions are currently underway regarding advanced technology transfers, potential procurement of Pralay tactical surface-to-surface missiles, and the integration of Indian avionics and Astra air-to-air missiles to modernize Armenia's existing Su-30SM fighter jet fleet.





Agencies







