



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in bilateral discussions with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Wednesday during the local time zone.





The high-profile bilateral meeting was organised on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.





The central focus of the exchange was India's crucial economic and strategic concerns regarding newly enacted American legislation targeting international purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas.





During the diplomatic session, Jaishankar directly addressed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, formally designated as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. This legislative measure aims to impose steep customs tariffs of up to 100 per cent on key international purchasers of Russian fossil fuels.





Sharing an update regarding the interaction through a official post on social platform X, Jaishankar highlighted the primary subject matters discussed during the bilateral discourse. The External Affairs Minister noted that it was good to meet Secretary Rubio during the High-Level Assembly week.





He stated that he reiterated India's national interests and trade concerns with regard to the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, while also exchanging views on the ongoing developments in the Gulf region and the situation in Ukraine.





The diplomatic engagement comes at a sensitive time as India continues to maintain its strategic autonomy while safeguarding its national energy security amid shifting global geopolitical pressures. US President Donald Trump endorsed and signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, following its formal approval by both legislative chambers of the United States Congress.





The executive administration in Washington noted that the newly enacted statute broadens formal economic sanctions, import duties, and bilateral trade restrictions concerning the Russian Federation. Additionally, the legislation prolongs existing economic penalties directed against Iran's economic sectors.





The regulatory framework concentrates specifically on Russia's vital petroleum reserves and military-industrial complex. It also establishes targeted restrictions against Russian state administrators, public banking institutions, and the designated shadow fleet of maritime crude tankers deployed by Moscow to bypass price ceilings and trade limitations on Russian petroleum shipments.





For New Delhi, the statutory framework creates an legal pathway that empowers Washington to levy duties of up to 100 per cent on Indian merchandise entering the American market if ongoing procurements of Russian energy continue.





However, the statute itself does not immediately institute a 100 per cent duty on Indian export commodities. Instead, it grants explicit authority to the US executive branch to enforce these duties under designated statutory conditions if invoked by President Trump.





India and China remain amongst the largest global buyers of Russian crude oil, making their ongoing commercial energy transactions with Moscow a primary focus of the diplomatic and legislative debate surrounding the new enactment.





Following the passage of the legislation through the US Congress, the Ministry of External Affairs issued an official statement affirming that New Delhi remains resolute in protecting its national trade and economic interest while actively monitoring further legal and policy developments.





Reaffirming the official stance of the Indian administration on sovereign energy choices, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that India remains firmly committed to ensuring stable energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens. The ministry further specified that the country will achieve this objective by maintaining a diversified sourcing strategy based purely on market dynamics and commercial viability.





The Ministry of External Affairs added that official agencies are closely tracking further administrative developments related to the application of the law in Washington. Concurrently, government representatives from both the United States and India are continuing negotiations toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement. Subsequent rounds of economic talks between the two nations are scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming Group of Twenty Trade Ministers' meeting in Wisconsin later this month.





The diplomatic dialogue in New York underscores the ongoing effort between New Delhi and Washington to manage trade frictions while continuing cooperation across defence, critical technology, and broader bilateral strategic priorities.





As the implementation window for the statutory framework approaches, Indian trade officials and industry bodies are evaluating potential contingencies to safeguard the nation's export sectors while upholding long-term strategic relationships across global energy markets.





Agencies







