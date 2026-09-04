



AYAAN Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd, based in Pune, has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most innovative defence and industrial robotics firms, specialising in AI-powered unmanned aerial and ground systems, swarm robotics, and manned-unmanned teaming concepts.





Their victory in the Indian Air Force’s Mehar Baba Competition-II and their expanding portfolio of UAVs and UGVs underline their growing role in India’s indigenous defence technology ecosystem.





AYAAN Autonomous Systems is headquartered in Pune, India. The company focuses on integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and IoT into unmanned platforms.





Its portfolio includes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and robotic swarm systems designed for both defence and civilian applications.





The firm has developed UAVs compliant with DGCA Digital Sky regulations, featuring swappable payloads such as mapping sensors, EO-IR cameras, and thermal imaging systems. These drones are ruggedised with carbon fibre chassis, dual GPS redundancy, and flight times ranging from 30 minutes to over 8 hours, depending on the platform. Payload capacities vary from 2 kg to 30 kg, with tethered systems capable of persistent surveillance.





AYAAN’s UAVs are deployed in precision agriculture, industrial monitoring, homeland security, and emergency response. Their drones are designed for rapid deployment in border surveillance, crowd management, and urban policing.





The company also provides AI-enabled inspection and monitoring solutions, offering high-fidelity data transmission and automated flight operations.





The company’s breakthrough came in February 2025, when it won the Mehar Baba Competition-II organised by the Indian Air Force. This competition focused on swarm drone systems capable of detecting foreign objects on aircraft operating surfaces.





Out of 129 applicants, AYAAN emerged as the winner after rigorous trials, securing its position as a leader in indigenous UAV technology. The competition had a sanctioned budget of ₹300 crore, highlighting the scale of India’s investment in drone autonomy.





AYAAN’s success was recognised at Aero India 2025, where its founder and CEO, Atul Chaudhari, received the award from the Minister of State for Defence. The company showcased innovations in heterogeneous swarming algorithms, enabling UAVs to operate collaboratively in complex environments.





This victory positions AYAAN for upcoming capital procurement contracts, potentially worth several hundred crores, as India accelerates its push towards becoming a global drone hub by 2030.





Beyond defence, AYAAN is targeting the $20 billion global drone industry, with ambitions to expand into smart-city solutions, precision agriculture, and industrial automation. Its UAVs are already being used for surveying, mapping, and automated spraying, integrated with IoT-based agri-sensors.





The company’s vision is to nurture innovations in autonomous vehicles and robotics, combining AI and ML to achieve the highest degree of autonomy.





AYAAN Autonomous Systems represents the new wave of Made-in-India deep-tech defence firms, combining indigenous R&D with scalable applications across multiple sectors.





Its trajectory reflects India’s broader strategy of self-reliance in defence technology, while simultaneously tapping into global markets for unmanned systems.





Agencies







