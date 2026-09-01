S‑500 Prometheus missile defence system





India’s defence talks with Russia are intensifying, with the S‑500 Prometheus missile defence system and the Su‑57 stealth fighter now firmly on the table, Times of India reported





These deals could reshape India’s air defence and combat aviation posture, but they also raise questions about co‑production, technology transfer, and Washington’s unease.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO Summit has centred on two marquee defence platforms.





The S‑500 and Su‑57 are being pitched as part of the countries’ Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, with discussions expected to formally begin during the summit.





The S‑500 proposal comes after the battlefield validation of the S‑400 system. During Operation Sindoor, the S‑400 reportedly performed well in tracking and neutralising aerial threats, integrating seamlessly into India’s air defence network.





This success has prompted New Delhi to look ahead to the next generation. Unlike the S‑400, which provides theatre‑level protection out to 400 kilometres against aircraft, drones and cruise missiles, the S‑500 is designed to supplement rather than replace it. Its focus is on intercepting ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons.





The Prometheus system is capable of intercepting targets at altitudes of 180 to 200 kilometres, reaching into near‑space just below the Karman Line. It employs 77N6‑N and 77N6‑N1 hit‑to‑kill interceptors. Importantly, the S‑500 is being pitched not as a straightforward purchase but as a co‑production arrangement between Indian industry and Russian partners.





This would align with India’s push for self‑reliance in defence manufacturing. Russia has been pitching the S‑500 to India since 2021, with former Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov suggesting India could be the first foreign recipient.





On the Su‑57 front, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has described the aircraft as among the best in the world, confirming it was discussed during talks.





Russian officials have floated the possibility of licensed production in India and integration of Indian‑origin weapons systems, including continued cooperation on projects like BrahMos. This would allow India to adapt the aircraft to its own operational requirements.





The Indian Air Force is currently facing a severe aircraft shortfall, with squadron strength at a six‑decade low. Meanwhile, China is rapidly expanding its fleet of fifth‑generation fighters and testing sixth‑generation aircraft, further complicating India’s defensive posture.





India’s indigenous fifth‑generation fighter, the AMCA, is not expected to enter service before 2035, leaving a capability gap that the Su‑57 could potentially bridge.





However, the Indo‑Russian Summit held last December made no mention of the S‑500 or Su‑57 in its joint statement, as critical technical, logistical and financial issues remained unresolved.





Washington’s discomfort with India’s procurement of Russian arms also casts a shadow over these deals, with potential implications for India’s broader strategic partnerships.





Beyond these headline systems, broader defence cooperation is being discussed. This includes expanded logistics arrangements involving reciprocal access to military bases, and a potential upgrade program for India’s Sukhoi Su‑30MKI fleet. Upgrades would cover radars, avionics and weapons systems, extending the jets’ operational lifespan and enhancing lethality.





The coming BRICS Summit in India, where President Putin is scheduled to visit, may provide further clarity.





For New Delhi, the decision will hinge on balancing immediate capability needs with long‑term self‑reliance, while managing geopolitical pressures from Washington.





Agencies







