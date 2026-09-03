



India’s post-Sindoor defence modernisation reveals a sweeping transformation of its armed forces, with investments spanning drones, hypersonic missiles, precision-guided glide kits, integrated air defence, and naval expansion.





The scale of acquisitions and restructuring points to preparation for a future war fought across multiple domains, from tactical battlefields to strategic deterrence.





Operation Sindoor lasted only days in May 2025, but its impact is set to last decades. The confrontation with Pakistan accelerated India’s acquisitions, restructuring, and development across drones, missiles, air defence, and naval platforms.





Less than two months after the operation, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared proposals worth approximately ₹1.05 lakh crore. These included surface-to-air missiles, electronic warfare systems, armoured recovery vehicles, mine-countermeasure vessels, and autonomous underwater vessels.





Another ₹67,000 crore worth of proposals followed in August. These covered MALE remotely piloted aircraft, BrahMos fire-control systems and launchers, and upgrades to the SPYDER air-defence system.





Procurement is only part of the transformation. India is pushing drones down to the tactical battlefield. Dedicated Ashni platoons have been established across hundreds of infantry battalions, bringing surveillance and offensive drone capabilities closer to frontline soldiers.





The Army is simultaneously restructuring through formations including Rudra Brigades, Bhairav Battalions, Shaktibaan Regiments, Divyastra Batteries, and Electronic Warfare Brigades. These units reflect a shift towards integrated, multi-domain combat readiness.





On 7 May 2026, DRDO and the Indian Air Force conducted the maiden flight trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation, or TARA. This range-extension kit converts warheads into precision-guided glide weapons, enabling strikes from greater distances with improved accuracy.





India’s hypersonic missile program adds another dimension. A missile flight-tested in November 2024 demonstrated a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres at hypersonic speeds. In January 2026, DRDO showcased its Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile at the Republic Day parade, highlighting manoeuvrable, high-speed strike capabilities.





Perhaps the clearest indication of India’s preparations for future warfare is the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System. Tested in August 2025, IADWS combines QRSAM, VSHORADS, and a high-power laser directed-energy weapon. During trials, three targets at different ranges and altitudes were simultaneously engaged, pointing to expectations of saturation attacks involving drones, cruise missiles, and precision weapons.





India also tested the Agni-V in August 2025, reinforcing its strategic deterrence. Naval modernisation has advanced with new platforms, including the commissioning of INS Aridaman in April 2026, India’s third indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine.





In March 2026, authorities cleared procurement projects worth ₹2.38 lakh crore, including the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets equipped with Meteor and Scalp missiles. These aircraft expand India’s ability to strike deep into adversary territory. The expansion of satellite surveillance and electronic warfare capabilities further strengthens India’s multi-domain posture.





India’s layered air-defence architecture has been reinforced through the Integrated Air Command and Control System and Akashteer, providing a unified air picture across services. Artificial intelligence-driven threat evaluation and sensor fusion are being integrated to sharpen joint targeting and decision-making.





The trajectory of India’s military modernisation after Operation Sindoor reflects a determination to institutionalise lessons from the conflict. By reinforcing missile systems, expanding air defence, adapting infrastructure, and considering next-generation platforms, India is positioning itself to maintain operational superiority against Pakistan while preparing for broader regional challenges.





The emphasis on deterrence, survivability, and self-reliance underscores a strategic recalibration that will define India’s defence posture in the years ahead. The arsenal is not being built around one superweapon but as a network of conventional, autonomous, hypersonic, and directed-energy capabilities stretching from tactical battlefields to strategic deterrence.





India’s defence push reveals a military preparing for the next war to be fought across domains, with saturation attacks, autonomous systems, and hypersonic strikes forming the core of future conflict.





Agencies







