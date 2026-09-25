



Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur airbase has transformed into an operational air-combat classroom where the Indian Air Force is testing its frontline fighters alongside elite global platforms.





The multilateral drill features India's Dassault Rafale, indigenous TEJAS, and Su-30MKI jets sharing airspace with fifth-generation American F-35 Lightning-II stealth aircraft and the United Arab Emirates' F-16 Block 60 fighters.





This marks the historic maiden instance of the F-35 operating directly within Indian skies alongside indigenous and Russian-origin combat assets.





The core objective of this aerial gathering is to evaluate stealth capabilities, networked sensor fusion, and tactics within heavily contested airspace. Indian fighter pilots are gaining first-hand experience in detecting, tracking, and engaging low-observable stealth platforms across varying radar bands and electro-optical bands.





These joint exercises allow the Indian Air Force to fine-tune radar signatures, electronic warfare suites, and long-range Beyond Visual Range combat protocols against the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter.





Operational lessons derived from recent combat deployments, including insights from Operation Sindoor, are being thoroughly analysed and integrated into the exercise scenarios.





The tactical integration focuses on seamless data-link sharing, electronic counter-countermeasures, and joint suppression of enemy air defence systems. Operating alongside the American F-35s provides Indian planners vital inputs for the ongoing development of India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft fifth-generation fighter program.





The involvement of foreign contingents, including the United Arab Emirates' F-16s, adds multi-layered complexity to multi-domain strike simulations, aerial refuelling, and large force engagements.





By pitching different aircraft philosophies—from French delta-wing designs to Russian heavy air-dominance fighters and American stealth platforms—Tarang Shakti enhances interoperability and refines air combat doctrine for high-intensity future conflict scenarios.





The strategic presence of international air forces underscores India's rising role in regional security and defence diplomacy. The exercise serves as a major milestone for the Indian Air Force in mastering complex combat tactics, modern electronic warfare environments, and integrated air defence networks against dynamic threats.





Agencies







