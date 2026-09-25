



In a significant diplomatic gesture aimed at fostering modern, sustainable, and technology-driven farming practices across the island nation, India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, presented 12 state-of-the-art agricultural drones to Fiji's Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, during a formal handover ceremony organised in the city of Lautoka.





The high-tech agricultural equipment was gifted by the Indian government directly to the Fiji Sugar Corporation to promote more efficient, technology-enabled, and environmentally sustainable sugarcane cultivation.





This formal distribution of high-tech machinery effectively fulfills a official pledge made by New Delhi during Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s high-profile bilateral visit to India in August last year.





Confirming the successful diplomatic development, the Indian High Commission in Fiji published an official announcement on social media platform X, detailing that High Commissioner Suneet Mehta officially transferred the ownership of the 12 modern drones to Minister Tomasi Tunabuna in Lautoka for immediate operational integration by the Fiji Sugar Corporation.





The diplomatic mission underscored that this official delivery honours the bilateral commitment announced during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s New Delhi tour in August 2025, mirroring the deep-rooted and multi-dimensional friendship between India and Fiji in agricultural development and industrial sugarcane production.





The diplomatic statement highlighted that India’s holistic developmental assistance package combines cutting-edge technology, expert knowledge sharing, and capacity-building measures, which range from high-yielding seeds and mobile soil testing laboratories to dedicated technical training initiatives.





Under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program, specialised training programs are being extended to Fijian sugarcane cultivators and sugar industry personnel at the renowned National Sugar Institute situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.





As part of this comprehensive knowledge exchange, fifteen Fijian participants are slated to commence a specialized virtual training program on the Indian sugar sector, focusing on modern agronomic practices, farm automation, and industrial processing.





The newly gifted fleet of 12 agricultural drones is expected to drastically optimize farm management by streamlining the precise application of essential chemical fertilizers, soil nutrients, and protective pesticides across sugarcane plantations.





The Ministry of Agriculture and the Fiji Sugar Corporation will jointly oversee the field deployment of these advanced aerial vehicles, while simultaneously conducting rigorous technical workshops, safety compliance drills, and operational training for local farm workers and agricultural extension officers.





Minister Tomasi Tunabuna formally accepted the equipment on behalf of the Fijian government, emphasizing that integrating modern drone technology with adequate safety protocols and field support will significantly boost field productivity, reduce input wastage, and strengthen long-term agricultural resilience.





This technological assistance aligns with earlier high-level diplomatic dialogues, including a comprehensive meeting on September 8 between High Commissioner Suneet Mehta and Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who also serves as the Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises.





Their strategic dialogue covered key bilateral avenues aimed at deepening long-standing economic cooperation across core socio-economic domains such as agriculture, public health, bilateral trade, commercial ventures, and national business development.





The strategic push in agriculture builds upon another vital diplomatic interaction last month, wherein High Commissioner Suneet Mehta met Fiji's Minister of Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, to review cooperation in the critical mineral sector, capacity building, technical assistance, and general bilateral ties.





These continuous engagement initiatives demonstrate New Delhi's commitment to advancing agricultural innovation, boosting crop yields, and supporting localized community prosperity across the Pacific region.





ANI







