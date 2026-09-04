



Defence diplomacy took on a unique and cheerful dimension as Indian, Japanese and Belgian Defence Ministers exchanged greetings across continents and platforms. The interaction was marked by warmth, cultural symbolism and a shared commitment to strengthening ties.





During the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken in New Delhi, Francken conveyed greetings from Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Rokoiz.





He explained that Rokoiz had personally asked him to deliver warm regards to Singh when they met in Japan. Francken reiterated this message during his bilateral talks in India, underscoring the friendly rapport among the three leaders.





The Japanese Defence Minister later highlighted this exchange on social media. In a post on X, Rokoiz explained that he had requested Francken to pass on his greetings to Singh, and expressed gratitude that the message was delivered. He thanked both ministers for the cordial interaction, describing it as a product of ministerial exchanges and goodwill.





The video of the bilateral meeting showed Francken telling Singh that Rokoiz had sent him a message that morning, reminding him not to forget to extend warm greetings. Singh responded with appreciation, thanking Francken for the gesture.





Singh later reciprocated on X, thanking Rokoiz for his regards and expressing optimism about further strengthening India-Japan defence ties during his next visit to Tokyo.





This series of greetings stemmed from Singh’s earlier welcome to Rokoiz during his maiden visit to India last month. Singh had greeted him in Japanese with “Konichiwa Koizumi San!”, to which Rokoiz responded in Hindi with “Namaste!” The cultural exchange instantly drew attention online, symbolising the blending of traditions and mutual respect between the two nations.





The visit of the Japanese Defence Minister to India last month included high-level talks with Singh. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence and strategic cooperation. Discussions focused on expanding defence manufacturing, strengthening military interoperability and enhancing maritime security. The leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific region.





Meanwhile, Singh also held talks with Belgian Defence Minister Francken in New Delhi on Thursday. He called for greater defence cooperation between India and Belgium, noting that the two countries have the potential to expand their partnership amid global geopolitical and economic turmoil.





Singh highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two nations, rooted in mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to a rules-based global order.





Francken led the Belgian delegation, accompanied by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who was on an official visit to India from 2 to 4 September. Their presence underscored Belgium’s intent to elevate defence and strategic ties with India, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.





The trilateral cheer expressed through greetings and meetings reflects the growing momentum in India’s defence diplomacy. It demonstrates how cultural gestures and personal warmth can complement strategic dialogue, reinforcing partnerships that span continents and contribute to regional and global stability.





ANI







