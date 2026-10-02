



Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, has strongly backed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, describing the Flydubai cockpit attack as an unequivocal act of terrorism rather than a dispute between flight crew members.





Speaking amid growing international attention on the incident, Revach said there was no ambiguity surrounding the nature of the attack and praised Machchhar’s actions as instrumental in preventing what he described as a potentially catastrophic terrorist assault aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.





The Israeli diplomat announced plans for a public awareness campaign to honour the Indian captain, including large billboards expressing gratitude for his actions. He said Israel wished to publicly recognise Machchhar’s courage and sacrifice.





Revach criticised sections of the international media, particularly Al Jazeera and outlets he claimed had mischaracterised the incident as a conflict between an Indian captain and an Omani co-pilot. He argued that such portrayals ignored the gravity of the attack and obscured what he believes was an act of terrorism.





According to Revach, Machchhar sustained severe injuries to his hands and neck during the struggle. He noted that the captain has already been transferred to a hospital in the UAE and expressed confidence in his medical care while wishing him a rapid recovery.





The envoy also suggested that Machchhar deserves formal recognition from the Israeli state, including potential honours from the Israeli President and government once he has recovered.





Revach further argued that the captain’s actions may have prevented a major geopolitical crisis. He said the incident highlighted the strength of India-Israel relations, pointing to the cooperation between the injured Indian pilot, crew members and Israeli passengers who helped regain control of the aircraft and ensure a safe landing.





While some theories regarding the attacker’s motives continue to circulate, Revach said investigators should await the conclusions of the UAE-led inquiry. He expressed confidence that Emirati and Israeli authorities would work closely to establish the full facts.





On the aviation impact, he expressed hope that the suspension of Flydubai services to Israel would not significantly disrupt air links, noting that more than 23 daily flights continue to operate between Israel and the UAE through other carriers.





The diplomat also warned about the influence of online radicalisation, claiming extremist narratives on social media and certain media platforms could encourage individuals to commit acts of violence. He said Israel remains accustomed to operating under constant security threats and sees common cause with India in confronting terrorism and extremism.





Revach additionally criticised Pakistan, accusing it of pursuing contradictory policies and contributing to regional instability through radicalisation. He also referred to Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and argued that global reactions to such incidents often reveal double standards.





The envoy said shared security challenges would continue to deepen strategic ties between India and Israel. He highlighted the potential of combining Israeli technology with India’s industrial scale and workforce to expand defence manufacturing and technological cooperation.





Drawing a historical parallel, Revach recalled the actions of Sandra Samuel during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, when she rescued a Jewish child from the Chabad House siege. He said both Samuel’s actions and Machchhar’s heroism reflected a longstanding bond between the Indian and Israeli peoples.





Meanwhile, international investigations into the Flydubai incident continue. Israeli broadcaster i24 News reported that investigators discovered pro-Palestinian literature and material linked to “Free Palestine” groups among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot. Reports also indicate that the co-pilot had previously expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.





The Jerusalem Post reported that the co-pilot held only Omani nationality, prompting scrutiny over how an individual from a country without diplomatic relations with Israel was assigned to operate the route. Investigators are examining whether ideological radicalisation or external influences played a role in the attack.





The incident occurred on 30 September aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to accounts emerging from the investigation, the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar in an apparent attempt to bring down the aircraft.





The struggle triggered a dramatic loss of altitude, with reports indicating the Boeing 737 MAX descended roughly 14,000 to 16,000 feet within seconds before emergency and unlawful interference signals were transmitted. Reports state the aircraft was carrying between 174 and 182 people, including dozens of children.





Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar reportedly fought back and managed to unlock or release the cockpit door. This enabled flight attendants, passengers and off-duty aviators travelling onboard to enter the flight deck and restrain the attacker.





Two qualified pilots travelling as passengers subsequently helped stabilise the aircraft and guide it to a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All passengers and crew survived the ordeal. The co-pilot was arrested following the landing and later transferred to the UAE as investigations expanded. Israeli investigators have joined Emirati authorities in examining the attack, while officials continue to assess whether the incident was an isolated act or part of a broader extremist plot.





As details continue to emerge, Captain Smit Machchhar has become a symbol of resilience and courage, earning praise from leaders in India, Israel and other countries for actions widely credited with preventing a major aviation disaster and saving the lives of everyone aboard the flight.





ANI







