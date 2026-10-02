



SpaceX has successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 130 payloads to low-Earth orbit on its dedicated Transporter-18 small satellite rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





Following stage separation, the Falcon-9 first-stage booster completed a successful landing at Landing Zone 4, marking its 25th flight. The booster had previously supported several high-profile missions, including USSF-62, NROL-145, OneWeb Launch 20 and 21 Starlink missions.





Transporter-18 carried a broad mix of commercial and government spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, hosted payloads, two spacecraft equipped with re-entry vehicles and four orbital transfer vehicles that will deploy a further 41 payloads later in the mission.





The launch also highlighted the continuing growth of SpaceX's rideshare business, which has now delivered more than 1,800 payloads to orbit across the program.





Among the mission's most closely watched payloads was Google's Project Suncatcher, a prototype satellite created to determine whether the company's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), specialised AI accelerators used to power machine learning systems, can successfully operate in the harsh conditions of space.





Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai announced the mission last week, describing it as an opportunity to answer a fundamental question: whether Google's AI hardware can survive launch stresses and function reliably in orbit.





The satellite was developed in partnership with Earth observation company Planet and represents the first in-orbit demonstration of Google's ambitious plan to explore space-based artificial intelligence infrastructure.





According to Google, Project Suncatcher is a long-term moon-shot designed to assess whether large-scale machine learning systems could eventually be hosted in space rather than on Earth.





The concept is driven largely by energy availability. Satellites operating in low-Earth orbit can receive near-continuous sunlight and may generate up to eight times more solar energy than comparable systems on the ground.





Google believes future generations of satellites could be linked into networked constellations capable of sharing computing workloads, effectively creating distributed AI processing systems in orbit.





The company argues that such an approach could one day help meet the rapidly expanding power requirements of advanced artificial intelligence systems while supporting applications ranging from healthcare and scientific research to large-scale data analysis.





This initial mission, however, is focused solely on validation and engineering lessons rather than operational AI computing.





Engineers will use the satellite to examine how TPUs cope with launch vibration, radiation exposure, thermal extremes and vacuum conditions that cannot be fully replicated on Earth. Industry reports indicate the spacecraft carries four of Google's latest-generation TPUs and will gather critical data on hardware durability and cooling performance in space.





Google has emphasised that developing scalable orbital AI infrastructure will require years of incremental testing and technological refinement.





The company stated that this first mission is intended to identify both successes and weaknesses, enabling engineers to improve future systems before progressing towards larger and more capable space-based computing networks.





The launch represents another sign of growing interest across the technology industry in orbital computing and space-based data infrastructure, as AI workloads continue to drive demand for energy-intensive computing resources.





For Google, Project Suncatcher marks the beginning of what could become one of the company's most ambitious research initiatives, combining artificial intelligence, satellite engineering and advanced space technologies in an effort to explore whether the next generation of computing infrastructure could ultimately extend beyond Earth.





To learn about Google Suncatcher project click here





ANI







