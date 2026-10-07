India is accelerating efforts to strengthen its indigenous air combat capabilities through a major upgrade of the Astra missile family, as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) advances work on longer-range variants designed to enhance the Indian Air Force's beyond-visual-range strike capacity, India TV News reported





The development comes amid a broader expansion of India’s defence sector, supported by higher defence spending, increasing domestic manufacturing and rapid progress in indigenous military technologies. India has also emerged as a significant defence exporter, with defence exports reaching a record ₹38,424 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.





The ASTRA MK-1, an indigenous all-weather Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), currently has an operational range of about 100 kilometres and is already in service with the Indian Air Force.





DRDO is working on extending the missile’s reach to around 160 kilometres, further improving its effectiveness in long-range aerial engagements.





Attention is now shifting towards the Astra MK-2 program. The missile, which is undergoing intensified trials on fighter aircraft, is designed to engage targets at distances exceeding 200 kilometres. Reports indicate that the upgraded weapon could significantly expand the Indian Air Force’s ability to neutralise hostile aircraft before entering visual combat range.





DRDO is simultaneously pursuing its most ambitious Astra development, Project Gandiva, also known as ASTRA MK-3. The missile is being developed with a projected engagement range of more than 300 kilometres, potentially placing India among a select group of nations capable of fielding ultra-long-range air-to-air missiles. Some defence assessments indicate the eventual range could approach 350 kilometres, depending on the final configuration and integration platform.





As a BVR missile, Astra enables fighter aircraft to engage enemy targets from substantial stand-off distances, reducing exposure to hostile air defences and improving survivability in contested airspace. The missile employs advanced guidance and navigation technologies to maintain precision during long-range interceptions.





The Astra family has already undergone successful testing from the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft. The missile system has also demonstrated compatibility with an indigenous radio-frequency seeker, a key step towards greater self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





Widely regarded as one of India’s most capable air-to-air weapons, Astra has strengthened the country’s position among the limited number of nations that can independently design and manufacture advanced BVR missile systems.





In a parallel move aimed at expanding domestic defence production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of DRDO-developed technologies for conventional missile systems to qualified Indian private-sector companies.





The initiative is intended to deepen industry participation, accelerate production capacity and strengthen India’s self-reliance in advanced weapon manufacturing.





Agencies







