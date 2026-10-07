



The long-delayed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A program has received another significant boost, with US aerospace major GE Aerospace shipping four additional F404-IN20 engines to India, strengthening efforts to begin deliveries of the indigenous fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) before the end of the year, Hindustan Times reported





GE Aerospace confirmed that the latest batch of four F404-IN20 engines was shipped in September 2026 as part of its ongoing commitment to support India’s Tejas fighter fleet. The company stated that it remains focused on supplying the powerplants required for the country’s indigenous combat aircraft and reiterated its partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the IAF.





The four newly delivered engines come on top of the ten engines that had already been supplied to HAL, representing steady progress in overcoming one of the most significant bottlenecks that has affected the TEJAS MK-1A program over the past two years.





Engine availability has been the single biggest factor slowing production of the TEJAS MK-1A. HAL had assembled several aircraft but could not complete final deliveries because the fighter depends on the F404-IN20 engine supplied by GE Aerospace.





Delays in restarting production of the engine, coupled with global supply chain disruptions that emerged after the pandemic period, pushed the aircraft’s induction schedule well beyond its original target.





The TEJAS MK-1A is now approaching operational induction after repeatedly missing earlier milestones. Both HAL and the IAF have expressed confidence that the aircraft will finally enter service by the end of 2026, marking a major milestone for India's indigenous military aviation sector.





Once inducted, the TEJAS MK-1A will assume an increasingly important role within the IAF. The platform is expected to replace the MiG-21 fleet, which served as the backbone of India's air defence network for more than six decades before its retirement.





The MK-1A variant incorporates numerous improvements over earlier Tejas versions. These include an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, enhanced electronic warfare systems, improved maintenance features, advanced avionics, expanded weapon integration and greater indigenous content. Together, these upgrades are intended to improve combat effectiveness, survivability and operational availability.





The Indian Air Force has already committed to acquiring 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft under two separate contracts with HAL worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore.





The first contract, signed in February 2021, covers 83 aircraft. It includes 73 fighter variants and 10 trainer aircraft and is valued at approximately ₹48,000 crore.





A second contract was signed in September 2025 for 97 additional aircraft at a value of more than ₹62,370 crore. This order comprises 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat aircraft, bringing the total MK-1A fleet on order to 180 aircraft.





The first deliveries expected later this year will originate from the 83-aircraft contract signed in 2021. Originally, the first production-standard TEJAS MK-1A was scheduled for delivery in March 2024. However, the programme encountered delays arising from late engine supplies and certification-related issues, resulting in a substantial schedule slippage.





As engine deliveries continue to accelerate, the prospects for aircraft handovers have improved considerably. GE Aerospace is expected to supply more than 20 engines annually from 2027 onwards, a rate that should allow HAL to stabilise fighter production and maintain a predictable delivery rhythm.





HAL has expanded its manufacturing infrastructure to support these ambitious production goals. The company can now produce up to 24 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft annually through its facilities in Bangalore and Nashik. The establishment of an additional production line at Nashik has been a key part of this expansion effort.





The aerospace manufacturer intends to complete deliveries under the 83-aircraft order within three to four years. Deliveries under the second contract for 97 aircraft are expected to commence during 2027-28 and continue over a six-year period. Recent Ministry of Defence planning documents indicate that the second batch could be delivered between September 2027 and September 2033.





The strategic importance of the Tejas programme extends beyond industrial achievement. The IAF is currently facing mounting pressure on its combat fleet strength as older aircraft retire faster than replacements arrive. Delays in Tejas inductions have therefore become a matter of operational concern.





Speaking on 3 October, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh openly acknowledged that delays in inducting new fighters are hurting the service. He stressed that India must eventually be capable of producing as many as 40 combat aircraft annually in order to bridge capability gaps and create sustainable long-term air power.





According to the Air Chief, the IAF is relying on the timely arrival of the TEJAS MK-1A, the proposed Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft acquisition and additional Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to prevent squadron numbers from dropping below 30 while maintaining operational readiness. He also highlighted the growing requirement for fifth-generation combat aircraft as regional security challenges continue to evolve.





For India’s indigenous aerospace sector, the arrival of four more F404-IN20 engines represents much more than a routine shipment. It signals steady progress towards resolving the supply chain issues that have constrained production, while bringing the long-awaited induction of the TEJAS MK-1A into the Indian Air Force closer than at any point since the programme entered its delayed delivery phase.





Agencies







