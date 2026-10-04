



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has underlined that the service is pressing ahead with the integration of the indigenous ASTRA MK-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile on larger combat platforms, while preparatory work associated with the next-generation ASTRA MK-3 missile is also moving forward.





His remarks highlight the Indian Air Force’s continued emphasis on building a layered and diversified air combat inventory that combines indigenous weapon systems with imported capabilities to address its full spectrum of operational requirements.





The ongoing effort to integrate the ASTRA MK-2 missile with additional aircraft platforms represents a major step in expanding the reach and effectiveness of India’s indigenous air-to-air missile ecosystem.





The missile is expected to provide substantially greater engagement ranges than the currently operational ASTRA MK-1, enabling Indian fighter aircraft to engage hostile targets at significantly longer distances.





The Astra family of missiles has become one of the most important indigenous air combat projects undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Developed to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while strengthening domestic technological capability, the missile series is intended to equip multiple fighter aircraft serving with the Indian Air Force.





Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh’s comments indicate that work is no longer focused solely on the missile itself, but increasingly on ensuring its compatibility across a wider range of operational platforms. Such integration is critical because a missile's effectiveness depends not only on its performance characteristics but also on how seamlessly it works with aircraft radars, avionics, mission computers and data links.





The ASTRA MK-2 is expected to deliver a significant improvement in beyond-visual-range combat capability. The missile has been designed with advanced guidance technologies, improved propulsion and enhanced resistance to electronic warfare measures.





Reports from defence circles have indicated that the missile incorporates a dual-pulse propulsion system intended to maintain energy during the terminal phase of engagement. This allows the weapon to retain manoeuvrability and lethality against highly agile targets.





The missile is also expected to feature advanced seeker technology and network-enabled capabilities that support mid-course updates, allowing targets to be tracked more effectively during long-range engagements.





The Indian Air Force views such capabilities as increasingly important in an operational environment where rival air forces are deploying longer-range air-to-air missiles and more sophisticated electronic warfare systems.





As integration progresses, larger platforms are expected to become a key part of the ASTRA MK-2 deployment strategy. Aircraft with greater payload capacities offer the ability to carry larger missile loads and extend operational flexibility during air superiority missions.





Alongside ASTRA MK-2, work is also progressing on the future ASTRA MK-3 project.





The ASTRA MK-3, officially named Gandiva, often associated with substantially greater engagement ranges, is expected to represent another leap in India's indigenous air-to-air combat capability.





Preparatory activities for the program suggest that the Indian Air Force and defence research agencies are already looking beyond current requirements and planning for future threats emerging across the region.





Long-range air combat has become an increasingly important element of modern aerial warfare. The ability to detect, track and engage hostile aircraft before entering visual range provides a significant tactical advantage and can influence the outcome of air operations long before opposing aircraft come into direct contact.





The next-generation missile is expected to enhance India's ability to compete with advanced foreign missile systems fielded by other major air powers.





However, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also made it clear that indigenous programs alone will not form the entirety of the Indian Air Force's weapons inventory. Instead, the service intends to meet its overall operational requirements through a combination of indigenous and imported capabilities.





This approach reflects the realities of maintaining a modern air force, where different missions require different weapon systems and where operational readiness cannot depend on a single source of equipment.





The Indian Air Force has traditionally operated a mix of domestically developed and foreign-origin weapons, allowing it to maintain flexibility while supporting indigenous defence industrial growth. The continued development of Astra missiles demonstrates India's determination to strengthen strategic self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





At the same time, retaining access to proven imported systems ensures that capability gaps can be addressed whenever necessary and that operational requirements remain fully covered.





The parallel pursuit of ASTRA MK-2 integration, ASTRA MK-3 development and imported weapon acquisitions reflects a balanced force modernisation strategy. Such an approach aims to provide the Indian Air Force with a broad portfolio of air-to-air combat options capable of addressing evolving threats across multiple operational scenarios.





By advancing indigenous missile programs while continuing to incorporate selected foreign systems, the Indian Air Force hopes to maintain operational effectiveness, improve long-range engagement capability and strengthen its overall combat readiness for future conflicts.





The latest update from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh therefore signals not only progress in India's indigenous missile development journey but also a wider commitment to building a resilient and flexible air combat force capable of meeting present and future security challenges.





ANI







