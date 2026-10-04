



India is aiming to conclude the long-awaited Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) acquisition by the end of the current financial year, provided negotiations continue to progress according to schedule, according to Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff.





The development marks a significant milestone in what has become the Indian Air Force’s largest-ever fighter aircraft procurement initiative, designed to address the service’s declining combat squadron strength and enhance its operational capabilities.





Speaking ahead of Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal Singh said discussions on pricing and other key aspects of the project are currently underway. The remarks come months after the government approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter aircraft from France through a government-to-government route, reviving a requirement that has been under consideration for nearly two decades.





The MRFA program is widely viewed as a critical element of the Indian Air Force’s modernisation strategy. The acquisition is intended not only to replenish fighter numbers but also to strengthen India's long-term air combat capability at a time of increasing regional security challenges.





Air Chief Marshal Singh indicated that if the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program experiences delays, the Indian Air Force may be compelled to consider the procurement of an additional fighter platform to prevent capability gaps from emerging in the future force structure.





Commenting on reports surrounding Russia’s fifth-generation fighter proposal, he confirmed that Moscow has offered the Su-57 to India. However, he clarified that no decision has been taken on the aircraft.





Addressing concerns over the shrinking number of frontline fighter squadrons, the Air Chief Marshal stressed that the Indian Air Force requires at least 36 to 40 aircraft every year over the coming years to maintain operational readiness and sustain force levels.





He emphasised that air power remains a decisive component of national military strength and noted that India must continue expanding and strengthening its aerial combat capabilities.





On future modernisation efforts, Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence across military operations.





He said the Indian Air Force is working towards becoming an AI-augmented force capable of leveraging advanced technologies to improve effectiveness, decision-making and combat performance.





The Air Chief Marshal also reiterated that self-reliance remains essential for maintaining overall combat readiness. He underscored the importance of expanding indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities to support long-term strategic requirements.





Among the key priorities identified by the Air Force chief was the development of an indigenous fighter aircraft engine. He stated that India must acquire the capability to design and produce fighter jet engines domestically, a step regarded as crucial for achieving genuine strategic autonomy in military aviation.





The MRFA acquisition is expected to play a major role in stabilising the Indian Air Force's force structure over the next decade.





Alongside the induction of TEJAS variants, the development of the AMCA and efforts to expand indigenous aerospace manufacturing, the program is seen as a cornerstone of India's broader plan to modernise its combat aviation fleet while strengthening domestic industrial capability.





Agencies







