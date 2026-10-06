



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit HAL’s Sunabeda facility in Odisha’s Koraput district on 6 October, where he will lay the foundation stone for new infrastructure associated with the Shakti engine project. The visit comes after engagements at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, where he is due to inaugurate upgraded maritime facilities and take part in important shipbuilding events.





The new facilities are expected to strengthen India’s efforts to expand domestic aero-engine manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imported technologies. The development is regarded as an important step in advancing self-reliance in critical defence aviation systems.





HAL’s Koraput division has remained a vital part of the country’s military engine manufacturing, maintenance and overhaul ecosystem for several decades. The unit has steadily evolved from supporting Soviet-origin aircraft engines to producing and servicing powerplants used in modern combat platforms.





The Shakti engine project is a joint Indo-French initiative involving HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines. The collaboration focuses on the development and manufacture of the Safran Ardiden 1H1 turboshaft engine to support India’s military aviation requirements.





The Koraput facility, established during the 1960s, is closely linked to the manufacture and overhaul of engines powering the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter fleet. Its long-standing expertise has made it one of the country’s key aero-engine centres.





Extensive security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the minister’s arrival. Authorities have tightened security across Sunabeda and along the routes connected to the visit, with sanitisation measures and other protocols implemented to ensure a secure programme.





The planned expansion is expected to reinforce HAL’s role in India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing landscape while supporting broader national efforts to enhance indigenous engine production and technological capability.





PTI







