



Bharat Forge Ltd has secured a long-term contract from Pratt & Whitney Canada to supply mission-critical aerospace engine components, strengthening its position within the global aerospace supply chain.





Under the agreement, the components will be manufactured at Bharat Forge’s advanced aerospace facility in India, which has been developed to produce high-performance, high-value aero-engine products that meet stringent international aerospace standards.





The contract marks a significant endorsement of Bharat Forge’s engineering expertise and precision manufacturing capabilities, further enhancing India’s role as a key destination for aerospace production.





Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said the company looks forward to supporting Pratt & Whitney Canada’s programs while contributing to the continued development of India’s aerospace manufacturing expertise.





Pratt & Whitney Canada stated that the collaboration aligns with its strategy of building a resilient, high-performing global supply chain capable of supporting customer requirements and long-term growth ambitions.





Nathalie Rivet, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada, highlighted the importance of strengthening sourcing capabilities while maintaining high standards of quality and operational performance across its global supplier network.





The partnership also reflects growing confidence among leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers in India’s ability to manufacture highly specialised and safety-critical aerospace components.





Pune-headquartered Bharat Forge is a global leader in high-performance, safety-critical components and solutions across sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction and mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace.





Pratt & Whitney Canada is one of the world’s leading aerospace engine manufacturers and plays a major role in supplying propulsion systems for a wide range of aircraft globally.





The agreement is expected to deepen industrial cooperation between the two companies and reinforce Bharat Forge’s expanding footprint in the international aerospace sector.





PTI







