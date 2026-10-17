



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing a new generation of man-portable Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) systems designed to detect, intercept and analyse signals emitted by enemy radars, drones and other electronic transmitters, Times of India reported





The initiative is being pursued through Hyderabad-based Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), which has issued a tender for the project.





The compact system is intended to give frontline formations the ability to monitor electronic activity without relying on larger surveillance platforms. Its portable design is expected to be especially valuable in mountainous, remote and infrastructure-poor regions where deploying vehicle-mounted equipment can be difficult.





ELINT technology focuses on the collection and analysis of emissions from radars and other electronic systems. By examining these signals, operators can determine the type of equipment being used and assess its technical characteristics.





When a radar or drone operator transmits signals, the system can identify important parameters such as operating frequencies and transmission patterns. This information can support electronic warfare operations by enabling more precise jamming against hostile systems.





The process begins with antennas and receivers capable of monitoring multiple frequency bands simultaneously. This is necessary because military radars operate across a wide range of frequencies depending on their intended role.





Once a signal is detected, the equipment measures numerous characteristics, including frequency, pulse width, pulse repetition interval, pulse repetition frequency, signal strength, direction of arrival and modulation patterns. These parameters form a unique electronic signature for identification.





In a real operational environment, numerous radar systems may be transmitting at the same time. As a result, their signals arrive at the receiver simultaneously and must be separated before meaningful analysis can take place.





This separation process, known as deinterleaving, relies on signal timing, frequency characteristics and other embedded features. Modern ELINT systems increasingly employ advanced digital signal processing and machine-learning techniques to perform this task efficiently.





After isolation, individual signals are compared against a library of known radar signatures. This allows the system to determine whether the emitter is a search radar, tracking radar, fire-control radar or another electronic system.





Search radars are used to scan large areas for potential targets, tracking radars maintain continuous observation of detected objects, while fire-control radars provide targeting information required for weapon employment.





The emerging importance of drones on modern battlefields further increases the relevance of such equipment. Electronic intelligence can help locate drone operators, identify hostile drone activity and provide early warning of incoming aerial threats.





By giving troops additional reaction time, the system could strengthen counter-drone measures and improve battlefield survivability. Rapid detection and classification of electronic emissions can significantly enhance situational awareness for deployed units.





The equipment is also expected to estimate the source location of detected transmissions. When multiple sensors observe the same signal, techniques such as triangulation and time-difference-of-arrival measurements can be used to calculate the emitter's position.





The system continuously analyses frequency behaviour and other signal attributes. Any change in a radar's emission pattern may indicate a shift in operating mode, helping operators assess evolving threats more accurately.





The DRDO effort has been structured into three major phases: development, integration and qualification. Development covers the creation of hardware and associated modules, while integration combines all components into a fully functional system.





The final qualification phase involves rigorous testing against technical and environmental standards, including temperature extremes, humidity, vibration, shock and electromagnetic interference requirements, ensuring the system is ready for demanding military conditions.





As electronic warfare and unmanned systems assume a larger role in modern conflicts, portable ELINT capabilities are becoming increasingly important.





The DRDO project aims to provide Indian forces with a lightweight battlefield intelligence tool capable of detecting, identifying and tracking electronic threats while improving operational awareness across challenging terrain.





Agencies







