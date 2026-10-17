



India is moving ahead with the creation of an integrated defence logistics structure designed to improve coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force, particularly during conflict situations, as part of preparations for its planned theatre command system, Times of India reported





The initiative is being led by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and is broadly modelled on the integrated logistics framework employed by the United States.





The effort aims to unify defence logistics infrastructure across the three services, ensuring that supplies, maintenance support, inventory management and operational sustainment can be managed more efficiently under a joint structure.





Details of the project emerged through a communication sent by Rear Admiral Kunal Singh Rajkumar, Joint Secretary (Navy and Defence Staff) in the DMA, to Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade after the MP wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating the examination of a unified defence logistics and fuel management framework based on the US Defence Logistics Agency (DLA) model.





In his representation to the Prime Minister, Gopchade highlighted the role of the US DLA, which functions as a centralised combat logistics support organisation serving the entire US Department of Defence.





The agency oversees fuel supply, military procurement, spare parts distribution, logistics-based artificial intelligence systems, defence standardisation, petroleum quality assurance, warehousing, technical support and global supply-chain management under a unified tri-service framework.





The MP noted that India's existing logistics architecture remains fragmented, with separate systems operated by organisations such as the Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, naval logistics branches, Air Force maintenance networks, fuel depots and multiple procurement and inventory management mechanisms.





According to Gopchade, the DMA has informed him that all best practices considered suitable for Indian requirements are being incorporated into the emerging logistics framework being developed to support future theatre commands.





To advance the integration process, a number of specialised bodies have been established, including the Joint Operations Logistics Committee, Joint Services Study Groups, Joint Working Groups and Inter-Service Maintenance Working Groups. These organisations are tasked with harmonising logistics procedures and processes across the three services.





A major component of the reform effort is the development of a Tri-Services Logistics Management Application that will provide real-time visibility of inventories across the Army, Navy and Air Force. The platform is also intended to link service-specific enterprise resource planning systems into a single integrated framework.





Work is also progressing on a National Defence Codification System that will standardise the identification and management of defence inventory across the services. Such codification systems are widely recognised as essential elements of large-scale joint logistics structures.





The government is simultaneously planning the expansion of joint logistics infrastructure through the establishment of additional joint logistics nodes, followed by joint ammunition depots, air stores supply parks and material organisations across the country.





Another element under development is the PM Gati Shakti Defence Portal, which is expected to align military logistics with the National Logistics Policy and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform. The objective is to create a defence-oriented logistics interface capable of operating seamlessly across service and theatre boundaries.





The reforms are also expected to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve logistics efficiency, inventory management and operational planning. Emerging predictive maintenance tools are already being introduced in selected areas of military logistics support.





In parallel, efforts are under way to modernise legacy financial and procurement systems to enable more effective joint logistics management across the armed forces.





The broader objective is to ensure that supplies, fuel, spares and maintenance resources can be accessed across service boundaries through a common network, reducing duplication and improving operational responsiveness during military contingencies.





The push towards integrated logistics is closely linked to India's planned theatre command structure, which seeks greater jointness between the armed services. Defence planners increasingly view logistics integration as a critical enabler for future multi-domain operations, allowing military resources to be deployed and sustained more effectively across land, maritime and air theatres.





Gopchade had additionally recommended several measures including a unified defence fuel management system, a secure military fuel card network, AI-enabled predictive logistics and maintenance mechanisms, and an integrated petroleum quality assurance framework.





The DMA has indicated that creating a joint logistics architecture comparable in concept to the US Defence Logistics Agency remains a strategic priority for the Ministry of Defence, with the ultimate aim of establishing a more integrated, technology-enabled and theatre-command-ready logistics ecosystem for India's armed forces.





Agencies







