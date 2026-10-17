



US President Donald Trump has granted a waiver covering several sanctions, restrictions and tariff measures linked to Russian exports, providing significant relief to India and China just a day before the measures were due to take effect.





In an executive order issued on Friday, Trump said the decision was being taken in the national interest of the United States.





He stated that he had submitted the required certification to Congress, allowing the administration to suspend the application of duties, restrictions and sanctions authorised under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.





The move postpones the implementation of Russia-related tariffs rather than eliminating them altogether. As a result, the US administration retains the authority to reintroduce the measures at a later date if it considers such action necessary.





The legislation, signed into law by Trump last month, was designed to intensify economic pressure on Moscow over the continuing war in Ukraine. Named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent supporter of Ukraine who passed away in July shortly after returning from Kyiv, the law targeted Russian officials, financial institutions, energy interests and entities accused of supporting Russia's military campaign.





The Act also granted the US President sweeping powers to impose tariffs on countries maintaining major energy trade links with Russia. Among its most significant provisions was the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported into the United States from the largest buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas.





Countries facing potential exposure under the provisions included India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The law also authorised tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports of Russian energy products and included sanctions aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials.





The 30-day implementation deadline established by the legislation was due to expire on October 18, making Trump's decision particularly significant for countries that continue to import Russian energy supplies.





For India, the waiver removes an immediate trade risk that could have complicated bilateral economic relations with Washington. Had the additional 100 per cent tariff been imposed, it would have been added to existing US duties on Indian exports, potentially creating a major burden for Indian exporters.





The tariff threat came against the backdrop of previous trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington. Last year, the United States imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports linked to purchases of Russian crude oil, alongside a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff. The additional tariff was removed in February 2026, while the reciprocal tariff was later reduced to 18 per cent under a broader US-India trade framework.





India had consistently maintained that its energy security requirements remain a national priority. Following passage of the legislation by the US Congress, New Delhi reiterated its commitment to securing reliable energy supplies for its 1.4 billion citizens through diversified sourcing strategies and market-based decisions.





The Ministry of External Affairs also emphasised that India's purchases of Russian oil had been discussed extensively with senior US officials in recent months. Indian representatives reportedly highlighted the broader implications such measures could have not only for bilateral relations but also for international energy markets.





The latest waiver also reflects wider concerns that aggressive sanctions on Russian energy exports could disrupt global oil supplies and contribute to higher energy prices. Analysts have repeatedly warned that targeting major importers of Russian crude could tighten global supply conditions and increase fuel costs worldwide.





The decision comes at a time when Trump has been signalling a more accommodating approach towards Moscow while becoming increasingly critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.





Last week, Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Russia would supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the United States immediately, with additional deliveries expected in the coming months.





Zelensky strongly criticised the arrangement, describing it as inconsistent with the expectations of Ukraine's international partners. He argued that Russia had effectively rewarded the deal by continuing military attacks against Ukraine.





Trump, meanwhile, intensified his criticism of the Ukrainian leader, suggesting that Ukraine may require new leadership capable of negotiating an end to the conflict. He stated that Zelensky had repeatedly failed to reach an agreement that could bring the war to a close.





While the waiver has removed the immediate threat of punitive tariffs against India and other major buyers of Russian energy, the authority remains in place under US law. This means that future tariff action cannot be ruled out should Washington decide to revisit the issue as part of its broader strategy towards Russia and the Ukraine conflict.





Agencies







