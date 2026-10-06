



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the flight trial of an indigenously developed High-Altitude Platform System (HAPS), marking a major advance in India's efforts to develop long-endurance stratospheric airship technology.





During the test flight, the lighter-than-air platform climbed to an altitude of 21 km above mean sea level and sustained operations at 20 km for more than 30 minutes before being instructed to return to the ground.





Following the descent, the airship was successfully recovered and mission data was analysed, with performance assessments indicating that the platform achieved its intended flight objectives.





Throughout the mission, real-time video feeds and vehicle performance data were continuously transmitted from the airborne platform to the Ground Control Station, enabling researchers to monitor the flight in real time.





The system carried a suite of instrumentation and control packages, including an inertial measurement unit, a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver, onboard cameras, altitude-control mechanisms and several supporting subsystems, all of which functioned as planned during the trial.





The flight was conducted in coordination with the Indian Air Force, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other civil authorities.





Developed by DRDO's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra, the High-Altitude Platform is designed as a long-endurance stratospheric aerial system capable of remaining at extreme altitudes for extended periods.





Such platforms are considered valuable for persistent surveillance, communications support, reconnaissance, environmental monitoring and disaster-management operations, bridging the gap between conventional aircraft and satellites.





The successful demonstration strengthens India's indigenous aerospace capabilities and represents an important milestone in the country's drive towards self-reliance in advanced aerial systems and long-endurance stratospheric operations.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings and industry partners, describing the achievement as a significant step in India's journey towards developing a long-endurance stratospheric airship under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Agencies







