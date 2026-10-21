



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a trilateral meeting in Mumbai with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as the three leaders reviewed key regional and global developments.





The discussions focused on energy, connectivity and broader contemporary issues, with Jaishankar describing the engagement as a useful exchange of perspectives between the three countries.





Rubio said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss regional energy security and advance shared economic priorities, underlining the growing importance of cooperation among India, the United States and the UAE.





The talks also highlighted opportunities to deepen collaboration in energy, trade, technology and regional connectivity, areas that have emerged as important pillars of the three nations' partnership.





According to statements issued after the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing coordination on issues of mutual interest amid evolving regional and global challenges.





Jaishankar also held separate talks with Rubio on advancing India-US relations. Their discussions covered trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties, while also addressing regional developments.





The trilateral engagement reflects the increasing strategic convergence between India, the United States and the UAE, with a growing emphasis on energy security, economic integration, connectivity initiatives, technology cooperation and sustainable development.





Agencies







