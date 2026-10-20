



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a visiting US Congressional delegation in Mumbai on Tuesday, holding discussions on trade, energy, security and technology as New Delhi and Washington prepare for high-level bilateral talks during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India.





The delegation included Representatives Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Brad Sherman. Jaishankar said he appreciated their positive sentiments towards India and their interest in advancing India-US relations.





According to the External Affairs Minister, the discussions focused on key pillars of the expanding bilateral partnership, including trade, energy cooperation, security engagement and technology collaboration.





The two sides also exchanged views on improving the ease of doing business in India and strengthening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region, an area that has become increasingly significant in the strategic calculations of both countries.





The meeting took place shortly before Rubio’s arrival in Mumbai for an official visit aimed at advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





As per the Ministry of External Affairs schedule, Rubio was due to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2:15 pm before paying tribute to victims of terrorism during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.





He is then scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar, with discussions expected to cover trade, energy, investment, security cooperation, critical and emerging technologies, as well as broader regional and global developments.





Rubio will also attend the “Freedom 250 Reception” at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.





His visit to Jamnagar carries additional significance because the city hosts one of the world's largest refining complexes and serves as a major hub for India's energy sector, highlighting the growing importance of energy cooperation in India-US relations.





The visit comes amid growing expectations that a long-negotiated India-US trade agreement may soon be concluded.





Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, Rubio said the two countries were close to finalising the deal.





“We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that,” Rubio said.





The proposed agreement is expected to address a range of trade and market-access issues while further deepening economic engagement between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies.





Rubio also underlined the need to take India's energy requirements into account when considering potential sanctions and tariff measures connected to Russian oil imports.





Describing India as an important American ally and partner, he noted that Washington must carefully evaluate the broader economic consequences of any measures, including their impact on global energy supplies and international fuel prices.





His remarks reflect the balancing act facing both countries as they seek to expand strategic, economic and technology cooperation while managing differences over energy security and global geopolitical developments.





With trade negotiations reportedly nearing completion and both sides expanding collaboration across defence, critical technologies, energy and the Indo-Pacific, the Mumbai engagements are being viewed as another important step in further strengthening the India-US partnership.





ANI







