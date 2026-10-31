



India achieved another significant milestone in its space program with the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 mission, the 20th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).





Lifting off from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at 11:51 p.m. IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, the launch vehicle successfully placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).





The mission marks a major step in reinforcing India’s indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system and ensuring the continuity of services provided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). The successful deployment of NVS-03 further strengthens the country’s independent satellite-based navigation, positioning and timing capabilities.





NVS-03 is the third satellite in India’s next-generation navigation satellite series, developed to enhance the reliability and resilience of the NavIC constellation. The spacecraft has been designed to support uninterrupted navigation services across the nation while expanding the overall capability of the network.





A key feature of NVS-03 is the inclusion of an indigenous atomic clock, alongside procured atomic clocks. The domestically developed clock represents an important technological achievement for India, contributing to greater self-reliance in critical space-based navigation infrastructure and improving timing accuracy for a wide range of applications.





The satellite also introduces the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals. The addition of the L1 frequency is expected to improve compatibility with a broader range of civilian navigation devices and enhance the overall performance of the NavIC system.





Once fully operational, NVS-03 will support navigation coverage across the Indian landmass as well as a region extending approximately 1,500 kilometres beyond India’s geopolitical boundaries. The enhanced coverage will benefit sectors including transportation, maritime operations, disaster management, logistics, surveying and strategic applications.





The successful mission further strengthens India’s sovereign navigation infrastructure, reducing dependence on foreign satellite navigation services while improving the robustness of NavIC. As part of the second-generation NavIC constellation, NVS-03 is expected to play a vital role in maintaining accurate positioning, navigation and timing services for millions of users across the region.





With GSLV-F18 successfully accomplishing its primary objective and NVS-03 safely injected into the intended transfer orbit, the mission represents another important achievement for the Indian Space Research Organisation and reinforces India’s growing capabilities in advanced space technology and satellite navigation systems.





ISRO







